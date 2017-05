Five boats dry-docked at Otter Creek Marina in Harford County caught fire before daybreak Tuesday, officials said.

The fire at the marina in the 600 block of Otter Creek Road was reported about 1:40 a.m. and burned for roughly 45 minutes before the Abingdon Fire Company and other companies brought it under control, Harford County Fire & EMS officials said. The boats were between 18 and 30 feet long. The extent of the damage was unclear.

The cause is under investigation.

