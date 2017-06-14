Boy missing after reportedly falling into river in Perryville, SUV sinks in Havre de Grace

Dive crews are again searching Wednesday morning for a missing boy after two separate incidents on opposite sides of the Susquehanna River kept first responders from both Harford and Cecil counties busy Tuesday afternoon.

A car sank into the Susquehanna River off the shore of Havre de Grace Tuesday evening, not long after crews were searching across the water for the boy who reportedly fell from a Perryville pier and didn't resurface.

The Susquehanna Hose Company dive team from Havre de Grace responded to both incidents, and nobody was found at either scene. The car — bobbing off Jean Roberts Memorial Park before sinking Tuesday evening — likely was unoccupied, officials said.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, boats, dive teams and helicopters responded to assist at a scene off the Perryville pier — almost directly across the river from the Havre de Grace park where the car sank — for a report of a teenage boy that went into the water and didn't resurface.

The Community Fire Company of Perryville said a 13-year-old boy reportedly fell from the end of the community pier into the river and didn't resurface.

Helicopters from the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland state police searched the water and shoreline by air, while the Susquehanna Hose Company dive team performed searches underwater.

Divers in SCUBA gear and utilizing SONAR equipment searched the river until after 9 p.m. Boats from the Department of Natural Resources Police, Susquehanna Hose Company, Perry Point V.A. fire department and Water Witch Fire Company assisted, according to the Community Fire Company of Perryville.

"Efforts were challenging for divers due to the current of the river and large amount of debris on the riverbed," the Perryville fire company said in a Facebook post.

The Susquehanna Hose Company dive team was to resume searching off the Perryville pier around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to Chief Scott Hurst.

Officials will also continue investigating how a luxury SUV ended up 30 feet out into the river from a Havre de Grace boat ramp.

The Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Coast Guard and Havre de Grace police assisted in the incident that left an SUV in the water.

A video posted to social media by boaters phoning emergency services showed a white SUV sinking nose-down into the water off Jean Roberts Memorial Park — located just north of the Amtrak train bridge on the Havre de Grace side of the Susquehanna River. The car's windows had been rolled down.