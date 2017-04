Aberdeen police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of Green and Darlington avenues, police said. A male victim suffered from a gunshot wounds to his lower body and was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.

