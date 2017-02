A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Perryman area of Harford County, the sheriff's office said.

The man was found around 12:48 p.m. in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive in Aberdeen, according to deputies. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Deputies had no more details. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-612-1717.

