Woman struck by car, critically injured in Aberdeen

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Aberdeen early Friday, Harford County officials said.

The incident took place just before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard (U.S. Route 40), near MD Route 7, according to the Harford County Fire and EMS Association.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, fire and EMS officials said.

The Aberdeen Police Department said that Route 40 is closed to eastbound traffic due to the crash.

Aberdeen Police and Maryland State Police are investigating.