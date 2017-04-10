I-95 reopens in Harford County after crash

A crash closed Interstate 95 to northbound traffic near Havre de Grace for a time Monday afternoon, according to transportation officials.

The crash took place before 1:30 p.m. just south of the exit for Havre de Grace and a few miles before the Tydings Bridge, which carries the highway over the Susquehanna River between Harford and Cecil counties.

Southbound traffic was stopped for a time to allow for a Maryland State Police helicopter response, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. The highway was reopened before 2 p.m., but delays remained.