Extension cord sparks fire in Havre de Grace Sunday night, officials say

An elderly woman was hospitalized following a fire at a home in Havre de Grace Sunday evening, state fire officials said.

About 25 firefighters from Aberdeen, the Susquehanna Hose Company, Aberdeen Proving Ground and Level fire departments responded to a home at 2215 Titan Terrace just before 9 p.m. Sunday and found the fire in a bedroom of the home, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A statement from the office said "an extension cord powering an electric oil filled radiant space heater" malfunctioned in a bedroom, which had been converted from an attached garage.

"An occupant attempted extinguish the fire with a bucket of water to no avail and the fire quickly spread beyond their control," according to the fire marshal's office.

The residents were able to escape, but an elderly woman was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace for evaluation, according to the fire marshal's office.

Crews controlled the fire within five minutes. The fire caused about $20,000 in damage to the home and belongings, the statement said.

The home is situated in a development off Robin Hood Road in the Havre de Grace zip code, but just outside city limits.