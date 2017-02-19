Bird crashes into cab of truck, injuring driver on I-95 near Havre de Grace

A truck driver was hospitalized after a large bird crashed through the windshield of his cab Sunday morning in Havre de Grace.

The Susquehanna Hose Company volunteer fire department in Havre de Grace responded just after 8 a.m. to the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, where the truck had come to a stop.

A photo posted by the fire company showed the driver's side of the truck's windshield completely shattered through, while an image inside the cab showed feathers on the floorboard.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company on Twitter.

The bird is "believed to be a buzzard," the company said on Twitter.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com

@seanjwelsh