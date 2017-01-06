Freddie Gray case: Judge allows malicious prosecution lawsuit against Mosby to proceed

A federal judge is allowing key parts of a lawsuit against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, brought by five of the officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis ruled that claims including malicious prosecution, defamation, and invasion of privacy can move forward against Mosby and Baltimore City Assistant Sheriff Samuel Cogen, who wrote the statement of probable cause.

Mosby's attorneys had said she has absolute prosecutorial immunity from actions taken as a state's attorney. But Garbis noted that her office has said it conducted an independent investigation.

"Plaintiff's malicious prosecution claims relate to her actions when functioning as an investigator and not as a prosecutor," Garbis wrote.

Other counts, such as false arrest, false imprisonment and abuse of process, were dismissed. All claims against the state were also dismissed.

The Attorney General's Office, which is representing Mosby, declined to comment on the 65-page ruling, saying they needed time to review it.

David Ellin, an attorney representing Lt. Brian Rice, said that barring a reversal on appeal, the ruling means the officers' attorneys will begin the discovery stage, which includes deposing Mosby and others involved in the investigation.

"We're looking forward to the depositions and learning about what really happened," Ellin said. "We think the discovery process will really allow us to flesh out many things."

Ellin said he expected that Mosby's attorneys will appeal. He said he wouldn't be surprised if the case reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

"The ramifications of this case are huge, and nationwide," Ellin said.

Gray suffered a broken spine while in police custody in April 2015, and two weeks later prosecutors charged six officers involved in his arrest and transport. The criminal charges alleged the arresting officers had no grounds to detain Gray, and the others ignored department rules that required them to secure him with a seat belt in the police van and seek prompt medical attention.

Three officers were found not guilty of all charges by a judge, and prosecutors dropped the remaining three cases.

Officers Garrett Miller, Edward Nero, and William Porter, Sgt. Alicia White, and Lt. Brian Rice have sued Mosby and Cogen in federal court alleging they knowingly brought false charges. Mosby and Cogen deny the allegations.

Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the arrest van in which the medical examiner's office said Gray suffered his injuries, did not join the lawsuit.

At this early stage in the proceedings, Garbis noted that he must view the allegations in the light most favorable to the plaintiffs. He said the plaintiffs' allegations provided enough support for the lawsuit to move to the next stage.

"Viewed in the light most favorable to the Plaintiffs, they present allegations that present a plausible claim that the defendants made false statements or omissions either knowingly or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity," Garbis wrote.

The fact that prosecutors said they conducted an investigation that was independent from police also played a role in the criminal trials, with Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams ruling that they had to turn over documents that would normally be protected from the evidence discovery process.

The plaintiffs are arguing in the civil case that prosecutors overlooked key facts in pushing the criminal charges forward, such as omitting the city code when charging that the knife Gray was initially arrested for possessing was legal under state law.

"The assault and false imprisonment charges rested on the alleged erroneous assumption that Gray was arrested without probable cause," Garbis wrote. "When the false and misleading statements about the knife are corrected according to the Plaintiffs' contentions, it is obvious that there was probable cause to arrest Gray."

He also said that based on the officers' assertions, "no reasonable person could conclude that Plaintiffs failed to seat belt Gray due to gross or criminal negligence under the circumstances."

"Rather, as Plaintiffs allege, the [rule on using seat belts] was new, they needed to quickly move the wagon to avoid growing crowds, Gray was physically uncooperative making it hard to position him in the wagon, and they did not know Gray was hurt," Garbis wrote. "… Plaintiffs have alleged facts adequate to present a plausible Fourth Amendment claim."

