Civil rights investigation into Freddie Gray's death unresolved as Trump takes office

In one of her first acts on the job in 2015, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch called for an end to rioting in Baltimore by promising an independent civil rights investigation into the death of Freddie Gray, the 25-year-old black man whose fatal injuries in police custody had provoked the unrest.

"We will continue our careful and deliberate examination of the facts in the coming days and weeks," she said. Her top deputies promised the work would be done "expeditiously."

Now, two years later, Lynch is leaving office without having completed the investigation, and without providing an update on its status.

Officials in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the office of Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein all declined to comment on the case this week.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald J. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated today, ushering in a new administration seen as less likely to pursue charges against police officers. Trump has called Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby's failed prosecution of the six police officers involved in Gray's arrest "a disgrace."

The open federal investigation involves federal agents and prosecutors reviewing evidence to determine whether individual officers criminally violated Gray's civil rights. It is distinct from the broad Justice Department investigation that determined this summer that Baltimore Police routinely violated individuals' rights, and which resulted this month in a consent decree mandating police reforms.

What will come of the civil rights investigation into Gray's death is unclear, though some observers said its fate is sealed under Trump. Many said resolution is important regardless of the outcome.

The Baltimore Police Department has repeatedly cited the ongoing federal review in denying public records requests by The Baltimore Sun, including for the case file from its homicide investigation into Gray's death and for any correspondence it has received about the case from the Justice Department or the FBI. The police department said the Justice Department requested the information be withheld because the civil rights investigation is pending.

William H. "Billy" Murphy, the Gray family's attorney, said he and the family "haven't heard a thing — not a peep — about the status" of the investigation.

Legal experts say the silence surrounding the review likely belies robust conversations among federal investigators and prosecutors in recent weeks on whether to announce a decision about charges or cede that decision to the incoming Trump administration.

While Lynch, appointed by outgoing President Barack Obama, has made police reform a major focus of her tenure at the Justice Department, Trump and his nominee to replace her, Sen. Jeff Sessions, have expressed skepticism of those efforts.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment on the pending Gray investigation, but Trump has been outspoken on the Gray case in the past.

In a press conference on the July day Mosby announced she would be dropping all remaining charges against the officers after three were acquitted in Baltimore Circuit Court, Trump called Mosby a "disgrace to the world of prosecutors" for bringing the charges.

"She should prosecute herself," he said. He also said the officers deserved "a lot of respect, a lot of credit" for fighting the charges.

Norman Siegel, a prominent civil rights attorney in New York with experience in federal civil rights cases, said it is regrettable that Lynch "let the clock run out" before making a decision in the Gray case or, separately, in the case of Eric Garner, who died after he was put in a choke hold by a police officer in Staten Island, N.Y.

"They've had enough time to make the call as to whether or not federal civil rights charges should be filed against the officers, both in New York and Baltimore," Siegel said.

The correct decision may well be that the actions of the officers involved in Gray's arrest do not warrant federal civil rights charges, Siegel said, but residents in Baltimore and the broader civil rights community "could accept that more from the Lynch-Obama team than Sessions-Trump."

Steven Levin, a former federal prosecutor in Baltimore, said the Obama administration had "a responsibility to address the Freddie Gray investigation" before today, even if to say it hadn't been finished.

"They are doing a disservice not just to the Trump administration but to the people of Baltimore and the people of Maryland by not resolving the case or at least being transparent about their investigation before the end of their administration," he said.

Levin — whose law partner, Charles "Chad" Curlett Jr., has launched a campaign to unseat Mosby in the state's attorney race next year — also said federal investigators are likely having a harder time assessing the facts in the Gray case because Mosby, in his opinion, rushed to judgment and filed the state charges against the officers before fully understanding what had occurred.

"The state, by rushing to its judgment and its indictments, may have compromised the integrity of certain evidence, may have overlooked evidence that now, perhaps, no longer exists," Levin said.

Mosby in recent months has proposed boosting federal involvement in local police misconduct cases, saying their oversight would "buttress the public trust in the process."