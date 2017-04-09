Two years after Freddie Gray's death, Baltimore residents say they're still waiting for change

In the days and weeks after the death of Freddie Gray shook Baltimore, leaders and activists spoke of seizing the moment to confront some of the city's most vexing challenges: entrenched poverty, mistrust between police and the community, criminal violence.

Two years after Gray's death, some wonder if Baltimore let slip an opportunity to achieve lasting change.

The six police officers who were charged in Gray's arrest and death walked free. Promised funding for community-based initiatives has dried up. Crime has risen to startling levels, and arrests are down. And much of the city remains mired in poverty.

Schone White, a barber, works near Gilmor Homes in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of West Baltimore. Gray was arrested near the public housing project on April 12, 2015.

"Changes?" White asked. "I haven't really seen any changes in this area."

But others say they see reasons to hang on to optimism — perhaps none stronger than a judge's approval Friday of a consent decree that will direct reforms in the Baltimore Police Department.

"I feel like the city's been engaged in two years of conversation," said Ray Kelly, president of the No Boundaries Coalition and a longtime Sandtown-Winchester resident. "And [Friday] was the first day of actual change, where now we can start to work to put this damn thing back together."

Gray's death after being arrested, and the unrest that followed, jolted city leaders into conversations about structural racism, poverty, educational opportunity and police misconduct. City Councilman Leon Pinkett, a West Baltimore Democrat who was elected last year, said police reform is one of the few items moving forward.

Caption Raw: Protesters damage cars Raw video from the Freddie Gray protest in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening shows protesters damaging cars. (Colin Campbell/Baltimore Sun) Raw video from the Freddie Gray protest in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening shows protesters damaging cars. (Colin Campbell/Baltimore Sun) Caption Raw: Protesters damage cars Raw video from the Freddie Gray protest in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening shows protesters damaging cars. (Colin Campbell/Baltimore Sun) Raw video from the Freddie Gray protest in downtown Baltimore Saturday evening shows protesters damaging cars. (Colin Campbell/Baltimore Sun) Caption Officer Goodson trial in Freddie Gray case begins Prosecutors and defense attorneys made opening statements in Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson's trial, the van driver after Freddie Gray's arrest. Kevin Rector takes us through the morning's events. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made opening statements in Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson's trial, the van driver after Freddie Gray's arrest. Kevin Rector takes us through the morning's events. Caption Peaceful protests degrade into chaos, vandalism What started as peaceful protests Saturday over the death of Freddie Gray degraded into chaos and vandalism in downtown Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) What started as peaceful protests Saturday over the death of Freddie Gray degraded into chaos and vandalism in downtown Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Caption Trying to calm the crowd Some people in the crowd at Saturday's Freddie Gray protest in Baltimore tried to calm tensions that were escalating late in the day. (Erica Green/Baltimore Sun) Some people in the crowd at Saturday's Freddie Gray protest in Baltimore tried to calm tensions that were escalating late in the day. (Erica Green/Baltimore Sun) Caption Police confront protesters at Mondawmin Mall Police confront protesters Monday at Mondawmin Mall. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Police confront protesters Monday at Mondawmin Mall. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

"When we look at the number of social and economic issues that face Sandtown," he said, "I don't think we're making enough progress."

Pinkett said there needs to be more investment in creating local jobs and affordable housing. He said health disparities in communities such as Sandtown "rival those of Third World countries," and lamented that problems such as poor access to healthful food remain unsolved.

"It's difficult to say that something good could have come out of such a tragic situation, but it shined a light on disparities that have gone on a long time," Pinkett said. "By shining that light, it's given us an opportunity to really address it in a comprehensive way.

"To this point, we have not taken advantage of the opportunity."

After the riots, funding for Baltimore and police reform became hot topics in the General Assembly. State government, businesses and nonprofits poured millions of dollars into charitable causes in the city.

Gov. Larry Hogan pledged money to attack city blight, and state housing officials say more than 850 buildings have been torn down. About $28 million was lined up for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, and $47 million more is to be spent over the next two years on demolition or rehabilitation projects. Crumbling blocks have been replaced with grassy vacant fields or gardens.

White, the barber, points to the demolition as one positive. An abandoned church next to his barbershop, Shebangs, was torn down last year, and he hopes it will be turned into a lot where neighbors can set up a picnic table and a grill.

"That will be nice," White said.

Other projects quickly lost steam. When Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake started her One Baltimore initiative aimed at uniting the city and funding programs, officials said Kids Safe Zone in West Baltimore could be a recipient.

Anniversary Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun The intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues, better known as Penn North, is the scene of vibrancy just days before the second anniversary of the arrest and subsequent death of Freddie Gray while in Baltimore Police custody. The intersection of Pennsylvania and North Avenues, better known as Penn North, is the scene of vibrancy just days before the second anniversary of the arrest and subsequent death of Freddie Gray while in Baltimore Police custody. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Two years later, One Baltimore has shut down, and Kids Safe Zone founder Ericka Alston-Buck says she never saw a penny.

But Alston-Buck pushed forward, scraping together donations from around the country to provide sanctuary for children ages 5 to 17 after school and during the summer. She's added a family support center to help parents, and another center to house children and their mothers who are undergoing substance abuse treatment.

"A lot of people disappeared when the cameras disappeared," Alston-Buck said. "We are still here because of hard work, cursing, stomping and demanding."

Michael Cryor, chairman of One Baltimore, said the organization raised millions of dollars for summer jobs for youths, laptops and equipment that went to more than 40 community groups.

Cryor said he personally helped raise more than $3 million for youth summer jobs and $2 million for tech equipment. But as Gray's death and the riots began to fade into memory, he said, it became more difficult to raise money.

After meeting with Mayor Catherine Pugh, elected in November to succeed Rawlings-Blake, Cryor shut the program down this year. Cryor said he will help advise Pugh, but One Baltimore's work will be spread throughout city government.

"One Baltimore was an appropriate response to the unrest," Cryor said. "But we were hit with a tsunami of expectations and need. …

"I was never presented with a source of money that we didn't follow up on."

Gray anniversary Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun The scene on Mount Street near Gilmor Homes, just days before the second anniversary of the arrest and subsequent death of Freddie Gray while in Baltimore Police custody. The scene on Mount Street near Gilmor Homes, just days before the second anniversary of the arrest and subsequent death of Freddie Gray while in Baltimore Police custody. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Pugh said One Baltimore's mission was too unfocused, and more can get done if the city partners with business and community groups on targeted projects.

"I don't think we can afford to be all over the place," she said. "We need to focus. It is the role of the mayor to help lead the city. A lot work needs to be done."

Pugh, as a state senator in 2015, helped calm tensions at the corner of Pennsylvania and North avenues, where some of the worst rioting broke out. She's repeatedly visited the area as mayor and has picked out a number of spots for improvement. Pugh said she's planning to fix up nearby sports fields and invest more in the Shake and Bake roller skating center.

She said she believes mobile employment centers that will aim to connect residents with jobs could be a big help in Sandtown.

"There still needs to be more investment in that particular part of the city," she said. "We've got to find people jobs."

Violence in Baltimore spiked after Gray's death, and crime remains a major concern.

The city suffered more than 300 killings in each of the past two years. 2015 was the city's deadliest year, per capita, on record. 2016 was second.

Through April 1, homicides are up 60 percent this year compared with the same period in 2015, before Gray's death. Nonfatal shootings have doubled, and robberies are up nearly 70 percent.

"We are living in a danger zone and not getting the protection we need," said the Rev. Keith Bailey, a pastor of Greater Bethesda Baptist Church in West Baltimore and president of the Fulton Heights Community Organization. Gray performed more than 100 hours of court-ordered community service with the organization.