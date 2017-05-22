Five Baltimore officers from Freddie Gray case face internal discipline; three could be fired

The Baltimore Police Department has brought internal charges against five officers involved in the Freddie Gray case, and three of them face termination, The Baltimore Sun has learned.

The three who face firing are Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van where an autopsy determined Gray suffered fatal injuries; Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, who made the initial arrest of Gray, face five days suspension without pay.

Officer William Porter, who was criminally charged with manslaughter by prosecutors, is not facing any internal discipline.

The charges come after investigators from the Montgomery and Howard county police departments finished their review of the case. The Baltimore Police Department asked them to conduct the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

Those counties handed a report detailing the results of their investigation to city police on May 12. The report has not been released.

The five officers were informed of the charges against them Friday, according to Michael E. Davey, an attorney who handles internal affairs cases for the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police lodge. He said they are charged with "violations of policy and procedure," but declined to elaborate.

The officers could not be reached for comment.

All of the officers can accept the recommended punishment, or elect to contest the charges before an internal disciplinary panel, called a "trial board." A new state law makes trial boards open to the public.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis imposed the punishments and will have the final say.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith declined to comment Monday.

The internal charges extend the fallout from Gray's death in April 2015, which garnered national attention amid a string of high-profile police shootings across the country and sparked days of protests locally.

Gray, 25, was arrested on April 12, 2015 and died a week later of a severe spinal injury that an autopsy determined he suffered while riding in the back of a police transport van, where he was not secured by a seat belt.

Prosecutors then charged six officers with offenses ranging from misconduct to manslaughter and second-degree murder. All pleaded not guilty.

Porter went to trial first in December 2015, and a jury deadlocked resulting in a mistrial. Nero, Rice and Goodson were acquitted by a judge last year. Prosecutors decided to drop the remaining cases.

Defense attorneys argued that the allegations did not rise to criminal conduct, and that they could not find any examples of officers being criminally charged for failing to take action.

But the internal discipline system evaluates whether the officers broke department rules.

In charging five of the officers, the internal investigators concluded the officers did break the rules.

This story will be updated.