Maryland Senate passes bill to strip 'green energy' label from Baltimore trash incinerator

The Maryland Senate on Friday voted to strip a Baltimore trash incinerator and similar facilities of a “green energy” label that qualifies them for millions of dollars in subsidies paid for by electricity customers across the state.

A day earlier, senators cited a recent Baltimore Sun investigation revealing a trash-burning facility in Southwest Baltimore has collected roughly $10 million through a state renewable-energy incentive program — despite being the city’s largest single source of air pollution.

“We are keeping these dirty polluters alive, subsidizing them. Trash incineration should not be subsidized,” said Sen. Michael Hough, a Republican from Frederick County who proposed the policy change in an amendment on the Senate floor Thursday.

A slice of Marylanders’ electricity bills has gone to encourage development of renewable energy projects like windmills and solar farms since 2004. But the program largely benefits trash incinerators and paper mills that burn a byproduct called black liquor. In recent years, state lawmakers have repeatedly considered whether they should force that to change, but the measures have failed in thorny political battles.

“Ratepayers should not subsidize this type of pollution,” Hough said Thursday.

The money is intended to give environmentally-friendly power facilities a financial boost as they compete against fossil fuel-fired power plants that generate cheaper electricity but also greenhouse gases and pollution.

The subsidies totaled $135 million in 2016, the most recent year for which data is available.

The legislation advanced to the Senate floor in the final days of the General Assembly’s 2018 session despite the failure of other, more sweeping proposals to accelerate and subsidize the development of renewable energy weeks earlier. It now advances to a crowded agenda in the House of Delegates, with three days left in the legislative session.

There was both bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition for the measure, which passed 36-8.

Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton, a Charles County Democrat who chairs the Senate’s Finance Committee, proposed the legislation, but in a markedly different form — the original bill would have extended green-energy subsides for hydroelectric dams, which are set to expire after this year. After the Senate adopted amendments to rewrite the legislation, he said he found himself in the awkward position of opposing his own bill.

But Middleton pledged to work with environmentalists on changes to the state’s renewable energy incentive program next year if the bill doesn’t pass.

The Wheelabrator Baltimore trash incinerator, whose smokestack towers over the intersection of Interstate 95 and the Baltimore Washington Parkway, burns most of Baltimore’s household trash, along with refuse from elsewhere across the region.

It also releases thousands of pounds of greenhouse gases and toxic substances into the air every year, including carbon dioxide, hydrochloric acid, formaldehyde among them. It produced 82 percent of the sulfur dioxide and 64 percent of the nitrogen oxides emitted by industrial facilities within city limits in 2014, according to the EPA. Those levels fall within limits established under federal and state regulations.

A spokeswoman for New Hampshire-based Wheelabrator declined to comment on the Senate vote. The company has said it works “proactively and continuously” to update and upgrade the incinerator.

A year ago, Hough proposed a similar amendment to legislation that set a goal that 25 percent of Maryland’s power supply come from renewable sources, but it failed by one vote. This year, the support was stronger — in the Senate at least.

“If you look at the evidence, the science is definitely on our side,” said Sen. Ronald Young, a Frederick County Democrat. “This is the right thing to do.”

