Dozens gather for stand-up paddle board race billed as Baltimore's first

When Joe Ward crossed the finish line during Sunday’s stand-up paddle board race on Bear Creek, organizers didn’t give him a trophy. Instead, he was handed a trash bag.

After finishing the five-mile course in about 48 minutes, Ward immediately headed back out on the water to pick up candy wrappers and other litter he spotted during what organizers said was the Baltimore area’s first race of its kind.

More than 50 people participated in the race, organized by the paddle boarding group, B’MORE SUP. After completing the course, everyone was encouraged to paddle back out on the creek to pick up trash.

“We have to clean up the waterways so we can keep using them,” said Ward, a 39-year-old Annapolis resident.

B’MORE SUP owner Jessie Benson said the event was the Baltimore area’s first and only stand-up paddle board race. She now plans to hold one every summer.

Stand-up paddle boarding has grown in popularity in recent years. In 2014, about 2.8 million Americans participated in the sport, according to The Outdoor Foundation, compared to just 1.1 million in 2010. About 20 percent of U.S. stand-up paddle boarders live in the South Atlantic region, which includes Maryland.

“We’re trying to build up the community of SUP racers, and we need events like this where people can get together and just paddle,” she said. “It’s not really about competition — it’s about spreading excitement.”

The clean-up component, a partnership with Blue Water Baltimore, was also vital, Benson said.

“We want to show people we’re passionate about being on the water and cleaning up the water,” she said.

B’MORE SUP also offers paddle boarding lessons, tours and events. They teach yoga classes on paddle boards and lead other water clean-ups.



Prior to Sunday’s event, racers often had to go to Annapolis to find a nearby place to compete on a stand-up paddle board, Benson said.



Many of the people gathered at Bear Creek were first-time racers. Participants had the option to do either a 2.5 mile or 5 mile course.

Hannah Kline came to race with her mother, Jamie. It was the 15-year-old girl’s first real race, and she said was excited to participate in more.

“I love being on the water,” Hannah said. “And I get to spend time with my mom without the other two [siblings].”

The competitors cheered each other on as time went by, often encouraging others to “finish strong” as they made their way back.

Justin Welsh was the first to finish the 2.5 mile race, which he did in about 32 minutes. Welsh, who lives in Bethany Beach, Del., said he plans to come back for the next race.

“I just like to stand up and paddle,” said Welsh, 37, “to be out there on the open bay with the view.”

Deirdre Weadock took her 2-year-old son out on the paddle board with her. Wearing lime-green flotation wings, Thomas sat peacefully at the front of his mother’s board as she took them through the course.

“I want him to grow up with the idea that activity is part of our day to day life,” Weadock, of Towson, said. “Being outdoors and moving is like brushing our teeth, it’s part of our day.”

Weadock said she’s glad there will be an annual race held so close to where she lives, and she’s happy to see people out keeping the water clean.

“Someday he can paddle on this water, too,” she said, looking at her son.

