Rise of 'wishcycling,' plummeting value of paper and glass raise concerns about 'a new reality of recycling'

When Marylanders first started tossing recyclables into the blue bin and setting it out by the curb about a decade ago, only a small percentage of the material ended up in a landfill or incinerator. Now, as much as a third of it gets trashed.

Local governments once made money selling off paper, bottles and cans. But this year many around the Baltimore region have started spending taxpayer money on recycling. That’s because a ton of recyclables fetches just a quarter of the price it commanded seven years ago.

Recycling experts say the trends are the product of good intentions, but poor education — a phenomenon they call “aspirational” recycling, or “wishcycling.”

The rise of food scraps, plastic bags and even bowling balls in recycling streams, where they don’t belong, has thrown off the industry’s economics. And that’s threatening a practice that’s seen as planet-saving altruism but is dependent on a volatile web of buyers and sellers.

“People are thinking they’re doing the right thing,” said Michael Taylor, director of recycling operations for the industry giant Waste Management. “Our message is, when in doubt, throw it out.”

The Houston-based company runs a sorting facility in Elkridge, where trucks arrive in a steady rumble to dump loads of recycling from households in Baltimore and Carroll, Howard and Anne Arundel counties. The company employs 170 people there — almost twice as many as when the warehouse opened in 2006 — to scan junk as it whizzes by on conveyor belts and pull out the material that doesn’t belong.

Taylor said the job has grown increasingly difficult as the recycling bin has become “the convenient container of choice when the trash is full.”

Most people know the basics of recycling: Newspaper, cardboard, soda bottles and milk jugs are all OK. The Elkridge facility and others like it separates these materials out one by one. A series of spinning wheels tosses newspaper upward, leaving heavier materials to fall below. Magnets pull out metal cans, and an optical scanner detects plastic and directs puffs of air to lift milk jugs and other light containers out of the stream.

Once sorted, the recyclables are pressed and tied into bales and shipped to someone who wants to turn them into something else. Much of the material heads overseas through the port of Baltimore 18 miles away.

Baltimore Sun Graphic (Baltimore Sun Graphic)

But there are also leftovers. For every six tons that passes over the facility’s conveyor belts, one ton doesn’t belong in any of those bales. Cardboard is welcomed, but not greasy, cheesy pizza boxes. Plastic containers are OK, but if they have too much yogurt or peanut butter still inside them, they could foul an entire bale of plastics. Paper is the biggest resource, by weight, but if it’s shredded and dumped into the recycling bin, it just gets stuck to glass bottles.

There are other items that can be recycled, just not through single-stream sorting centers, such as plastic grocery bags, batteries and electronics. And then there are items that should go straight to the trash — garden hoses, wood pallets, or, on one recent afternoon, a bound stack of roofing shingles.

The proportion of waste mixed into recycling is still higher at other facilities. Baltimore County operates a processing center in Cockeysville. Of the nearly 6,800 tons of recycling the county collects, officials said, 32 percent typically passes through sorting to end up in a landfill.

“Many Americans are not very good recyclers,” said David Biderman, CEO of Solid Waste Association of North America, a trade organization. “What we’ve lost sight of is that we should be reducing the amount of waste that we generate. It became easier to just throw things in the blue bin.”

Well-meaning people might assume that detritus can just be filtered out at the recycling center — no harm, no foul. But the growing contamination of recycling streams has thrown off regional and global markets for the raw materials, perhaps eventually threatening the economic viability of single-stream recycling.

China this year stopped accepting imports of paper to be recycled unless it is virtually free of contamination (and yes, those little plastic envelope windows are considered a contaminant). While the United States has increased exports to other countries to make up for the loss of demand, those countries aren’t taking enough to make up for China’s absence in the marketplace, causing prices to plummet.

Mixed paper, once valued at $112 a ton, fell this year to $30, city officials said. The Waste Management facility recently paid a paper mill to take a load of junk mail and other mixed paper off its hands, Taylor said.

Glass has long been a challenge, he said. It’s expensive to transport to glass recycling facilities — and besides, all that’s needed to make new glass is sand. The material makes up about 17 percent of Baltimore’s recycling tonnage, but it’s essentially worthless. A recycling stream that once made the city $50 per ton now costs it that much to deal with.

“Long term, there’s a concern of, where is this going to go?” said Chris Skaggs, executive director of the Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority. “Will markets pick up, or is this a new reality of recycling?”

For now, the reality seems to be higher costs for local governments. On a recent conference call with investors, Waste Management CEO James Fish said the company has no choice but to charge its customers more to smooth out the risks of fluctuating prices. It’s also stressing the importance of educating residents on what can and can’t go into single-stream bins.

“We simply can’t continue with the model in its current state,” he said. “Recycling is a good thing, but unfortunately it has shifted away from this recycling for the saving of the world’s natural resources to diversion, which just means how much less can I put in my trash bin and how much more can I put in my recycle bin. And I think that has kind of a bad unintended consequence.”

Costs are already going up. In 2015, Carroll County received $15 per ton of recyclables it sent to the Elkridge facility, spokesman Chris Winebrenner said. Now it pays an average of $20 per ton to get rid of it.

Anne Arundel County received its first ever recycling charge in March, a bill that came to $12.50 a ton.

Baltimore recently renewed its contract with Waste Management with a processing fee of $82.93 per ton, up from $54 in 2011.

Cody Marshall, vice president of technical assistance for the Recycling Partnership, said the economic challenges are sparking conversations between local governments and recycling processors around the country about how they can work together to reduce contamination in the recycling stream.

The Northern Virginia-based organization, funded by corporations including Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil and Waste Management, works with communities to promote and improve recycling.