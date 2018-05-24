A wider, deeper beach awaits Ocean City vacationers, but is it safe?

Vacationers returning to Ocean City this weekend could notice deeper, wider beaches, the product of a $282 million sand dredging project that protects the resort town from storm damage. But the work also raises concerns about surf injuries and swimmer safety.

Over the winter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pumped enough sand to fill 275 Olympic-sized swimming pools onto Maryland beaches, a chore jointly funded by the state and federal governments. The work has been conducted routinely since the 1990s to redistribute naturally shifting sands and maintain a line of bulkheads and dunes that block the roughest surf from reaching beachfront property.

Engineers estimate the investments have prevented $900 million in damage during the biggest hurricanes and Nor’easter storms that have hit the coast over the years.

But some who watch waves closely, including researchers and surfers, say such projects can give the beach an unnatural profile that increases the risks of injuries and drownings.

“They’ve made it very unsafe for the tourists,” said Denny Riordon, owner of Assateague Island Surf Shop near Berlin. “This is, to me, a continuous waste of money.”

There is no firm data connecting hazards to what is known as beach renourishment or replenishment, said Greg Dusek, a senior scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Ocean Service, but the engineering undoubtedly changes beaches’ shape and wave patterns. That requires swimmers and surfers to pay closer attention for rip currents or powerful waves that break directly on shore.

Whether or not the work creates swimming dangers, he said, the beach renourishment changes surf conditions that regular vacationers might have gotten used to.

“You need to be aware of what the risks are before you get in the water,” he said. “You need to know what to look for.”

Barrier island beaches such as those at Ocean City naturally slope gradually into the ocean, with sandbars just off shore, ideally creating relatively shallow and calm waters closest to land.

But storms and currents constantly change beach profiles, eroding sand in some places and depositing it elsewhere.

In resort towns around the country where oceanfront properties are worth millions of dollars, beach renourishment projects have been the answer to those natural fluctuations.

In Ocean City, the beach is designed to be at an elevation of 7 feet above what is known as mean high water, and 100 feet wide before sloping into the ocean, said Chris Gardner, a spokesman for the Army Corps’ Baltimore district office. Since the early 1990s, it has been engineered with a 14.5-foot steel bulkhead behind it from Fourth Street to 27th Street, and with a system of dunes from there north to the Delaware state line, he said.

50 essential Ocean City experiences for adventure seekers, outdoors explorers and families (Kit Waskom Pollard, For The Baltimore Sun) (Kit Waskom Pollard, For The Baltimore Sun)

Sand naturally migrates from north to south along that section of coastline, which explains why the beach is at its widest near the jetty on the north side of the Ocean City inlet.

To ensure the beaches maintain those specifications, the Army Corps performs beach renourishment at least once every four years, or more frequently if storms cause significant erosion. This fall and winter, engineers used 900,000 cubic yards from the sea floor a few miles off the coast to repair erosion, most significantly owing to a January 2016 Nor’easter storm.

“Most people are aware of how great the beach is here,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in November at a press conference on beach renourishment. “But what most visitors don’t realize is that Ocean City’s prime attraction, its legendary beach, is also a very important part of a massive project to protect Ocean City and our coastal shoreline from powerful coastal storms and hurricanes.”

While there is little dispute that the literal shoring up has prevented storm damage, beach renourishment has become controversial among some scientists, doctors and surfers who think it also might introduce new dangers. Some say they have noticed increases in neck and shoulder injuries from rough surf or in rip currents — fast-moving streams that pull swimmers away from shore.

John Fletemeyer, a researcher and expert witness at the Aquatic Law and Safety Institute, said while a link hasn’t been proven, there is “compelling” evidence that suggests more research into beach renourishment and safety is needed. He and a group of researchers at the University of Miami recently wrote a letter in the Journal of Coastal Research citing an increase in rescues and injuries on recently nourished beaches, including in Ocean City in the past, and urging more investigation.

“We believe that these changes could be elevating the probability of rip-current formation on recreational beaches and may have contributed to the increase in accident rates being reported by lifeguards on some recently nourished beaches,” they wrote.

“At the very least, until more research on this subject is completed, warnings signs should be strategically placed on beaches that have been recently nourished,” they wrote.

Research is difficult because sand and rip currents move around, making it difficult to capture useful data with scientific instruments in the surf, Dusek said. Instead, researchers are hoping to use lifeguards’ observations and video recordings of surf conditions to better understand why and where rip currents form, he said.

Ocean City lifeguarding statistics show year-to-year fluctuations in rescues that don’t align with beach renourishment, though the last time anyone drowned there while lifeguards were on duty was 2014, the same year the dredging was last performed. Four people drowned in Ocean City that year, though alcohol or drug use and poor swimming ability were cited as factors in the two drownings that occurred when lifeguards were present.

Butch Arbin, captain of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, said he doesn’t expect more dangerous conditions this year because of the beach renourishment — that is more so a function of the weather, he said. Lifeguards can perform dozens of rescues a day if a tropical storm is spinning off shore, he said.

Regardless of what is causing rip currents, lifeguards are trained to spot them — they appear as sandy, churning stretches of water that form gaps in between waves — and alert swimmers to them.

“There’s always rip currents,” he said. “If you get a lot of water coming into the beach, a lot of water makes its way back out.”

Gardner said the Army Corps occasionally hears complaints linking beach renourishment to injuries or rip currents, but the agency has “no data that shows there’s any correlation.”

Ocean City is the ultimate family destination. From the Inlet to the Delaware state line, the town has plenty to offer kids of all ages – and their parents. Check out some of our favorite ways to keep the family busy at the beach.

With the work at Ocean City completed in December, and a series of spring storms since then, it’s possible much of the sand has already been redistributed.