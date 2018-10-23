Lead poisoning cases fell 19 percent in Baltimore last year, even as more children tested for exposure

The number of Baltimore children with lead poisoning fell 19 percent in 2017, even as more children were tested for exposure to the powerful neurotoxin.

Statewide, the number of Maryland children found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood held steady even as the number of children tested increased by 10 percent, according to a Maryland Department of the Environment report released Tuesday.

Maryland “is making great strides toward reducing and eliminating childhood lead poisoning,” said Robert R. Neall, secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, in a statement.

Despite the increase in testing, 76 percent of children across Maryland — including 72 percent of Baltimore children — were not tested for lead last year.

Maryland started requiring “universal” lead testing of 1- and 2-year-olds in 2016 in an effort to one day eliminate lead poisoning across the state. The testing allows early intervention and treatment for lead-poisoned children.

Even tiny amounts of the heavy metal, found commonly in paint and dust in older homes, can damage the nervous systems of young children.

According to the report, 49 percent of 1- and 2-year-olds across the state were tested last year, up five percentage points from the first year of the testing requirement.

There were 2,049 Maryland children reported to have at least 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood last year, down slightly from 2,084 in 2016. No level of lead exposure is considered safe, but at that level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends further monitoring and case management.

2017 annual report for the state's lead poisoning prevention program »

Baltimore accounted for 789, or about 39 percent, of those 2017 cases. That’s down from 971 cases a year earlier.

Prince George’s County has the second-highest total of lead poisonings of any jurisdiction in the state last year, with 331 cases.

More than 143,000 Maryland children were tested for lead in 2017, up from just shy of 130,000 in the previous year.

The state attributed the statistics to the universal testing initiative and a state health department program promoting what it calls point of care testing, when children are tested and results are provided during the same office visit.

The state departments of health, environment and housing also are collaborating on efforts to target the sources of lead with home visits and lead abatement programs, Neall said.

“Lead has no boundaries but we are making real progress in protecting children from lead poisoning,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “With universal testing, strong enforcement, and innovative partnerships among local, state, and federal agencies and the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative, we can eliminate this entirely preventable disease.”

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance