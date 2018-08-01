Maryland governor: Pennsylvania, New York need to 'take responsibility' for surge of debris in bay

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan decried a recent surge of debris and sediment flowing into the Chesapeake Bay after last month’s heavy rainstorms, charging Wednesday that upstream states are failing to do their part to curb pollution.

Hogan promised to raise the issue next week when he meets with other governors from states in the bay’s watershed and with officials of the federal Environmental Protection Administration.

“The upstream states — Pennsylvania and New York — need to step up and take responsibility for the debris and sediment that is pouring into our bay,” Hogan said. He estimated that 80 percent of the debris, sediment and phosphorous pollution entering the bay comes down the Susquehanna River and over the Conowingo Dam.

The Republican governor spoke out about what he called “an economic and ecological crisis” at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Public Works after Comptroller Peter Franchot raised the issue.

Franchot, a Democrat, called the performance of the upstream states an “absolute disgrace.” He called on all of the states in the bay watershed to “start acting as a good neighbor.”

Recent EPA data assessing Chesapeake cleanup efforts show that Pennsylvania is indeed lagging behind the other states, widely missing goals for reducing nitrogen and sediment and coming close to a goal for phosphorus reduction. But Maryland and Virginia have missed goals in some areas, too, including nitrogen runoff from farms.

Though Franchot asserted that runoff from recent rains has “wiped out” some progress, it is in fact still unclear what impact the record July rainfall will have on bay health. The deluge washed large amounts of trash and debris into waterways from across Maryland and the rest of the bay watershed, and also unknown amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment, which can disrupt bay ecology.

Hogan referred to recent pictures showing a sheet of debris clogging Annapolis harbor after July’s record rainfall. He noted that the Maryland Department of the Environment is now waging a legal battle with Exelon, the Chicago-based power company that owns the Conowingo Dam, demanding that it limit the sediment that escapes from behind the structure.

Exelon officials said in a statement that they had to open Conowingo gates to manage a water flow that was 10 times larger than normal, and acknowledged that “inevitably means more debris passing through the dam.” They said they use overhead cranes and skimmer boats to collect debris, recovering more than 600 tons of it so far this year.

Exelon officials also noted that the debris did not just come from the Susquehanna.

All 12 major rivers that feed into the Chesapeake Bay experienced higher than normal water flows and debris loads because of heavy rain in the watershed,” they said.

Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia also are all in the bay watershed. But Hogan and Franchot specifically called out Pennsylvania and New York for their role in pollution of the Susquehanna. The river originates near Cooperstown, N.Y., and flows through Pennsylvania before reaching the bay at Cecil County.

A wide swath of central Pennyslvania is in the Chesapeake watershed, but only a smaller portion of upstate New York has an impact on bay health.

Maryland’s governor is serving this year as chairman of the Chesapeake Executive Council. The group — made up of the six governors, Washington’s mayor, the EPA director and others — is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Baltimore.

Hogan promised to call for action at that gathering.

“We need Exelon, the upstream states and the EPA to be part of the solution,” he said.

The third member of the public works board, Democratic Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp, said she agrees with Hogan and Franchot.

