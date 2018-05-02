Air quality alert in effect as Baltimore temperatures surge toward 90 degrees

A "Code Orange" air quality alert is in effect Wednesday in Baltimore as temperatures surge toward 90 degrees, possibly hitting that mark for the first time since September.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued the warning for Baltimore and surrounding counties, cautioning that sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and anyone with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases could have difficulty breathing.

“The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors,” officials said.

The conditions are occurring as sunshine and heat bear down on the region, accelerating production of smog that forms when emissions from vehicles, power plants and smokestacks and natural compounds in the air undergo chemical reactions in the hot conditions.

Only light winds are in the forecast, at 5-10 mph from the west, to disperse the pollution.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are forecast in the upper 80s, perhaps touching 90 degrees. Similar heat is forecast Thursday and Friday.

Baltimore has not recorded 90-degree temperatures since Sept. 27.

