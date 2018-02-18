Environmentalists push to improve conservation law: 'The most forested areas are the least protected'

Catherine Campinos wonders if she should have known her favorite woods were destined to be cleared.

As Campinos and best friend Elaine Reinhold walked their dogs along a shady, verdant path beneath the brush and leaves just south of Lake Linganore, they could feel asphalt underfoot.

But it was nonetheless a shock for the Frederick County women last year when dozens of acres of the forest disappeared to make way for shops, townhomes and apartments now under construction near Interstate 70 east of Frederick. The development consummates a vision for an idyllic community laid in the late 1960s, halfway realized through the early 1990s, but then long stalled, leaving traces such as the incomplete road in the woods — until now.

The Lake Linganore Oakdale project is displacing more than 80 acres of hemlocks, oaks and tulip poplars, a significant ecological loss in a watershed that provides drinking water to the City of Frederick.

Maryland has enacted laws to protect and promote tree growth. But environmentalists say projects such as Lake Linganore Oakdale expose a loophole that threatens some of the state’s most important forests.

Preventing such losses in the future is their top priority in this year’s General Assembly session. Working with state Sen. Ronald Young and other lawmakers, they want to strengthen protections for priority forests.

“It’s really trying to protect mature trees,” said Young, a Frederick County Democrat. “They’re going to have to do more carefully designed work. I think they can still do the things they want and maintain good tree cover at the same time.”

State officials say Maryland’s tree canopy is growing, slightly. But new research shows that forests like the ones around Lake Linganore — tall, dense, expansive and biologically diverse — are rapidly disappearing.

Environmentalists say there are examples around the state where the statutory formulas to determine how many cut trees developers have to replace don’t actually require the builders to do any replanting at all. The Forest Conservation Act, it turns out, often protects trees, but not forests.

“At very high forest cover, the policy doesn’t really affect people’s decisions,” said David Newburn, a professor of agricultural and economic resources at the University of Maryland who recently authored a study on forest loss in Baltimore County. “The most forested areas are the least protected by the Forest Conservation Act.”

Developers say they don’t cut any tree down unnecessarily, because that would cost them twice — once for the clearing, and then in lost property value. At the same time, they say, the more restrictions that are placed on them, the more expensive their projects become, crimping efforts to grow affordable housing stock.

To David Wiley, the Lake Linganore forest losses are a classic example of the trade-offs that come with growth. The vice president of Elm Street Development, which is overseeing the project, called environmentalists’ concerns “a real head-scratcher.” He says Lake Linganore Oakdale is an example of the smart growth that Frederick County has long envisioned for the area, with a cluster of relatively new schools, existing water and sewer infrastructure and easy access to I-70.

But that doesn’t comfort Campinos. She remembers the day years ago when the branches and debris covering much of her cherished forest path disappeared. Then came the vans, the surveyors, the photographers. Now, there are model homes and a vast expanse of dirt.

“It looks like a coal mine,” she said. “We’ve learned nothing.”

The Maryland Forest Conservation Act was written to preserve trees by requiring developers to replant some of what they cut down. But the formulas that guide the process are not simple.

In general, builders are responsible for replacing trees they cut down, ideally nearby, if possible. In such cases, they can sometimes plant trees elsewhere, or pay a fee. That money is supposed to be used for replanting.

But the policy also lets builders avoid planting new trees or paying fees by hitting a magic number at which they have left just enough trees untouched. That level, which varies based on the type of land being developed, can still allow significant clearing.

Complying with the law can be tricky, Melanie Hartwig-Davis says, but the process is aimed at minding both property rights and environmental impacts. Hartwig-Davis is an Anne Arundel County architect who works with homeowners on projects in critical areas close to waterways. She serves on the board of the Maryland League of Conservation Voters.

“I think there’s a fluid balance between having a property owner be able to develop their property for their purposes but also negating the environmental damage that their development does,” she said.

Newburn’s research suggests that the law is least effective when applied to projects with the greatest ecological impacts.

Newburn analyzed changes in forest cover in Baltimore County before and after the Forest Conservation Act took effect in 1991. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he found, forest losses were spread widely over many acres. At most, individual areas lost no more than 10 percent of their tree cover.

From 1993 through 2000, the new retention and replanting policies meant that tree cover on lightly forested land actually grew slightly. But the more forested the land, the larger the losses. On land that was at least 90 percent forested before development, forest losses were worse than before the act was adopted.

That’s because the policy’s formulas can allow for significant clearing — as at Lake Linganore — before meaningful replanting requirements kick in. Environmental groups say the law doesn’t see the forest for the trees.

The policy promotes retention of what are known as “priority forests.” But Elaine Lutz, a staff attorney for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, argues Newburn’s research proves it isn’t working.

“‘Priority’ doesn’t actually have any meaning beyond our stating that it’s the best and it’s the most important and we should protect it,” she said. “We’re not actually giving any teeth to the thing we set up as being the most important.”

Not all forests are created equal. In the depths of large wooded areas are ecosystems that couldn’t exist along the edges of forest because of differences in light, temperature and wind. Birds such as the wood thrush and cerulean warbler, Eastern box turtles and various species of salamanders, bats and frogs thrive on — or, rely on — conditions only found in the forest interior.

That type of habitat is increasingly rare in suburban parts of the country. In a 10-acre forest, forest ecologist Geoffrey Parker says, often only about 5 acres can typically be considered interior.