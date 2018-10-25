Domino Sugar Refinery installs oyster garden

Domino Sugar Refinery has installed an oyster garden at its Locust Point facility in an effort to help purify waterways of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Domino installation on Wednesday is the latest coordinated by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Oyster Gardener program, according to a news release from ASR Group, which owns the Baltimore plant.

The program encourages “planting” oysters because of their capability to filter as much as 50 gallons of water per day. Over the years, the bay’s oyster population has dwindled in the Inner Harbor, which is polluted with fecal matter from the city's aging sewage infrastructure that allows raw sewage to seep into waterways

ASR Group hopes to double the number of oysters grown by next year, Domino refinery manager Kelly DeAngelo said in the release.

On Earth Day, Domino employees built 50 wire mesh cages, each of which has now been filled with dozens of baby oysters and oyster larvae, called spat. The cages were installed this week below one of the facility’s piers, where they will grow protected for several months, the release states.

Volunteers from Domino will periodically clean the cages until the oysters have grown large enough to survive outside of them next summer. The foundation will collect the matured oysters and place them in a sanctuary reef near the Key Bridge, the release states.

