Scientists recommend limiting crab harvest in second half of 2017 season

Maryland crabs could be more scarce — and possibly more expensive — in the second half of the summer if state officials heed a call from scientists to limit harvests.

Biologists are concerned about a decline in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population over the past year — and in the number of juvenile crabs, in particular.

While adult female crabs are at their most plentiful in the bay in a generation, a panel of scientific advisers said Monday that Maryland and Virginia "should maintain a cautious, risk-averse approach" to management of the Chesapeake crab fishery and consider snapping back regulations that had been loosened last year.

"This would protect a greater number of juvenile crabs and give them the opportunity to grow old enough to spawn next year, which would produce more crabs in the future," the scientists said.

Their report now goes to officials in Maryland, Virginia and at the Potomac River Fisheries Commission to consider in setting crab catch rules, which include limits on the length of harvesting season and the size of crabs that must be thrown back.

Maryland's crab management policy became a controversial issue this winter after state Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton fired the longtime manager of the state's crab fishery. Watermen and environmentalists said they believed Brenda Davis was let go because she resisted calls to loosen a rule that raises the minimum size of catchable crabs midway through the summer.

