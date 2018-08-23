Cownose ray study suggests maligned Chesapeake creatures could be more vulnerable to overfishing than previously thought

New research is suggesting that if anglers, watermen or even bowhunters kill too many cownose rays in any given Chesapeake Bay tributary, the oft-maligned creatures could easily disappear from the waterway.

Scientists at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater tracked a group of rays over two years, and found that they all spend their winters around Cape Canaveral, Fla. When they migrate back north in the spring, many return to the same rivers where researchers initially found them — perhaps the rivers and creeks in which they were born.

The finding could be valuable as Maryland fishery regulators develop the state’s first plan to protect the bay’s population of cownose rays, spurred by a wave of vitriol toward the bottom-feeders in recent years because they prey on struggling oyster populations.

The General Assembly outlawed cownose ray fishing tournaments last year, but the ban ends July 1, 2019.

The new research means rays that might be spotted one summer in a waterway could be the same ones that appear there the next year, said Matthew Ogburn, a marine biologist at the Smithsonian center and lead author on the cownose ray study published Thursday in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series.

The findings could also suggest that if no new rays are born in that waterway, fewer of them might visit it in later years.

“That’s kind of a really exciting finding, to know they’re kind of your local rays, potentially, in that area,” Ogburn said. “But if you impact that one part of the population, it could take a long time for that one part of the population to recover.”

Cownose rays float over sandy stretches of the Chesapeake, flapping wings that can grow larger than a newspaper page to turn over the sediment and expose prey such as oysters and clams. While those bivalves are an important part of the bay’s health, filtering out sediment and pollutants, that doesn’t make cownose rays villains, ecologists say.

They suspect that rays’ excavation of river and creek beds might actually help oysters and clams reproduce. And they know cownose rays have been a part of the bay ecosystem for eons, so they can’t be blamed for the dramatic loss of oysters over the past couple of centuries.

courtesy of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science Cownose Ray. Cownose Ray. (courtesy of the Virginia Institute of Marine Science)

Even though scientists still have questions about the role rays play in the bay’s health, it could be devastating if they disappear, they said. And they worry cownose rays could be particularly prone to overfishing because they don’t reach sexual maturity until ages 6 to 8; when they do, females can give birth only once a year, slowing the population’s overall rate of reproduction.

“They’re part of this whole ecosystem,” said Robert Fisher, a fisheries/seafood technology specialist at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, who also worked on the ray-tracking research. “If you take one predator out of the system, it’s going to have an impact on whatever else is there.”

To track the rays, the scientists worked with watermen, who often catch rays in their nets by mistake. The researchers gathered a group of 42 rays from around the bay, tagged them with tiny transmitters, and set them back into the bay.

They found that all the rays spent their winters in the same Florida waters. But when it came time for them to head north for the summer, a time when the females give birth and then mate again, the rays scattered across both Maryland and Virginia portions of the Chesapeake, as well as in Georgia, all in spots near where they were captured.

The researchers tracked the rays over two years, but were only able to get signals during both summer seasons for five rays. Four of them returned to the same waters in which they had been initially caught, while the fifth one spent both summers in the Chesapeake, though one in Maryland waters and the other in Virginia.

Ogburn said that isn’t enough information to say for certain that the rays return to the same spots year after year. But he said he suspects they are being drawn back to the same waters in which they were born.

Previously, researchers knew little about cownose rays’ migration patterns, including where they spent their winters. Past research hinted that the rays return to the same areas, but the new study presents that case in finer and more thorough detail.

“The evidence seems to suggest they’re coming back to the same general area, at least,” Ogburn said.

The finding could factor into the plan Maryland is developing to regulate cownose ray fishing. A workgroup that includes Ogburn and Fisher, as well as watermen, sportfishing enthusiasts and conservationists, is expected to begin reviewing a draft state plan soon, and then it will be offered for public review.

