With Conowingo Dam at capacity, Maryland requires owners to keep more pollution out of Chesapeake

Maryland environmental regulators are requiring the owner of the Conowingo Dam to find a way to trap pollution that flows down the Susquehanna River, and is putting years of progress at cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay at risk.

For decades, pollution has built up behind the Conowingo, but the dam is now at its capacity, no longer preventing sediment and nutrient runoff from across Pennsylvania from reaching the Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said a set of “stringent environmental conditions” imposed Friday is part of a broader strategy by Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration “to speed up the cleanup of the bay and hold our partners accountable for doing their part to create a healthier watershed.”

The state issued dam owner Exelon Corp. a new water quality permit that demands it develop a plan for the Conowingo to continue trapping the same amount of pollution it always has — millions of pounds of nitrogen and hundreds of thousands of pounds of phosphorus every year.

Sediment and nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus degrade the Chesapeake ecosystem by clouding waters and blocking sunlight, and by fertilizing algae blooms that strip waters of oyxgen when they die.

It also requires Exelon to collect more floating trash and debris that builds up at the dam’s edge, potentially through a solar-powered trash wheel like one that has helped clean up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in recent years.

The administration had been working with Exelon and environmental groups for the past two years to find a long-term solution to prevent pollution from spilling through the Conowingo. But officials said Friday they had to abandon talks of a settlement with Exelon and impose the water quality conditions on the company because of a looming May deadline to keep the dam in compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.

Exelon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company is in the midst of applying for a new federal permit to operate the dam as a hydroelectric power station. That process gave Maryland officials a rare chance to address Susquehanna River pollution, because the water quality permit is a requirement for re-licensing.

