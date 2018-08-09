World War II-era contaminated debris was found at U.S. Coast Guard Yard in 2014, but only confirmed recently

U.S. Coast Guard officials uncovered World War II-era debris four years ago only a quarter of a mile from a former Superfund site on its Curtis Bay yard.

But it was only recently officials confirmed the remains of former boot camp buildings contain elevated levels of heavy metals — and decided to make that public, according to Capt. Matt Lake, the yard’s commanding officer.

“All we knew back then, when it was discovered, was that it was some construction debris,” Lake said. “All we found were some very superficial elevated limits of some heavy metals. We really didn’t understand the scope so there wasn’t much to report.”

The Coast Guard announced Wednesday that erosion uncovered the debris in an area on the southeast side of its Hawkins Point base in August 2014, in an area known as the Grove. Preliminary testing results show metals and other contaminants in the soil and the groundwater, as far down as 8 feet, Lake said.

As a result of the recent test results, officials have temporarily suspended fishing and crabbing from a small pier near the site, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Lake said the testing process is lengthy because it requires getting approvals and funding to hire an environmental contractor, and coordination with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department of the Environment.

EPA and MDE officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A portion of the Coast Guard yard separate from the area currently being investigated was formerly a Superfund site, but was declared cleaned up in 2013.

While that area was long the site of industrial activity, such as ship repair, the area around the new contamination was “essentially housing,” Lake said. The base was used as a training depot in the 1940s, but the boot camp buildings were torn down after the Korean War, he said.

“Given the nature of the yard, whenever we find stuff that’s underground, we asume there’s a possibility of some contamination,” Lake said.

