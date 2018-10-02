BGE contractor damages sewer line in Westport, sending waste into area waterways

A damaged sewer line in Westport sent thousands of gallons of raw sewage into area waterways per minute Tuesday, according to Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works.

The damage was done by a private contractor working for Baltimore Gas and Electric on Kent Street near Sidney Avenue, according to DPW spokesman Jeffrey Raymond.

Beginning late Tuesday morning, sewage entered waterways at a rate of about 100 gallons per minute, according to the DPW. That’s 144,000 gallons per day.

Crews attempted to divert the flow into another main and used sandbags to limit the amount of wastewater entering the storm drain inlets.

City officials could not yet provide totals of how many gallons of sewage had gone into the water, including into the Patapsco River.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik