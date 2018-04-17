4 million gallons of sewage, rainwater released into Jones Falls during Monday's rain, Baltimore officials say

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works says about 4.1 million gallons of a sewage and rainwater mix was released into the Jones Falls on Monday, as heavy rain inundated the sewer system.

The largest release was more than 3.7 million gallons in the area of the 400 block of E. Preston St.

About 400,000 gallons was released in the 1900 block of Falls Road; about 4,000 gallons at N. Charles Street and W. Lanvale Street; and 2,500 gallons near E. 32nd Street and St. Paul Street, DPW officials said in a release.

The city has a system — dating back more than 100 years — that allows overflows at certain release points when the sewers became inundated.

That system is currently being upgraded to prevent such releases; work is being done as part of a consent decree aimed at improving the sewer system and water quality.

For example, DPW officials noted that work is scheduled to begin this week on a project to build a new pipeline to relieve the East Preston Street sewer main.

Regarding Monday’s overflows, public works officials said the Baltimore City Health Department and the Maryland Department of the Environment were notified of the sewage releases. Information about health concerns as a result of such overflows may be found at health.baltimorecity.gov/sanitary-sewer-overflows-sso.