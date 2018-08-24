3 million gallons of sewage-tainted water flow into Jones Falls

More than 3.1 million gallons of sewage-tainted water overflowed into the Jones Falls stream Aug. 22 due to heavy rains, Baltimore officials said Friday.

The overflows occurred near the 400 block E. Preston Street, the 1700 block of E. Chase Street, and the 1900 block of Falls Road. All sewage entered the Jones Falls, which empties into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to the city.

The overflows occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 22, and all stopped within a few hours, officials said in a press release.

The release said the city health department and the Maryland Department of the Environment were notified.

Baltimore Department of Public Works officials said saturated ground contributed to the overflows from the city’s sewer mains.

Last month city officials said historic rainfall levels in July caused more than 45 million gallons of sewage-contaminated rainwater to flow into city streams.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater