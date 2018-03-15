Fears of lanternfly invasion cause Maryland lawmakers to abandon pesticide ban

Some Maryland lawmakers vowed to pass new environmental laws this year to counter what they consider to be a weakened Environmental Protection Agency. But one such measure has been defeated by a looming battle with the spotted lanternfly.

The state Senate appeared on track to ban a pesticide that, under former President Barack Obama, the EPA had ruled unsafe even in tiny amounts. It was a move that aimed to step in for President Donald Trump’s administration, which last year put a hold on a federal prohibition on the chemical chlorpyrifos.

But despite that concern about federal inaction, the Maryland chlorpyrifos ban has failed amid questions about whether the chemical could be the solution for an invasion of lanternflies. The Asian insects have spread across orchards and vineyards in Pennsylvania and threaten to appear in Maryland this spring, too.

Researchers are racing to figure out how to stop the lanternfly, whether by finding a predator or a pesticide to counteract it. Some in the agriculture industry are hopeful chlorpyrifos could prove to be an antidote because it’s effective at killing similar insects’ eggs and larvae.

Colby Ferguson, director of government relations for the Maryland Farm Bureau, said farmers don’t want to lose what could be their last line of defense against the lanternfly.

“If you ban it, it’s out,” Ferguson said. “There’s no, ‘Maybe we should allow it for this or maybe we should allow it for that.’”

The argument, along with others from golf courses that use chlorpyrifos to fight a stubborn breed of weevil, won out in Annapolis, for now. A House of Delegates proposal to ban the pesticide has been withdrawn, and the Senate is debating a version that has been watered down to create a task force to study the impact of a chlorpyrifos ban.

That has frustrated environmentalists who say there is no reason to count on chlorpyrifos to stop the lanternfly invasion — especially when the chemical has been linked to autism, ADHD and developmental delays in children.

Ruth Berlin, executive director of the Maryland Pesticide Education Network, said that while invasive species are a concern, “I think we have to be more concerned about our children.”

“How do you decide that you need to keep a pesticide in a toolbox that has been confirmed to harm children long-term, when there are other tools in the toolbox?” she said.

Chlorpyrifos has been used as a pesticide since the 1960s, but its uses were restricted in the 2000s to keep it out of homes, streams and public spaces. It is still approved for use to kill pests on corn, soybeans, fruit trees and other crops, on golf courses, and on utility poles.

Maryland scientists are preparing for a wholesale lanterfly invasion this spring. (Handout) (Handout)

Agriculture groups and golf course superintendents told Maryland lawmakers that chlorpyrifos is used relatively sparingly, sometimes in rotation with other pesticides that insects can develop resistance to. Chemical company Dow AgroSciences added that research shows that the current use of chlorpyrifos meet federal regulatory standards of “a reasonable certainty of no harm.”

But public health advocates, environmentalists and even some farmers countered that while it may be effective, use of the pesticide isn’t worth the risk.

“I hear what they’re saying,” said Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam, who proposed the ban in the Senate. At the same time, she said, “we know that this is dangerous.”

Research has shown chlorpyrifos to be a risk to children and pregnant women, disrupting the nervous system and the development of young brains. Attorney General Brian Frosh has joined attorneys general in several other states in challenging the Trump administration’s inaction on the pesticide, accusing the EPA of ignoring its own science.

Enter the spotted lanternfly.

The winged insect bores into plants and sucks the sap from within them, significantly damaging or killing them. It first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has since ravaged grape vines, fruit trees, hop plants and hardwoods across a dozen counties, as close as a few miles from the Maryland border.

(Sean Welsh)

Maryland entomologists and agriculture officials are on guard for the invader to cross the Mason-Dixon Line — and it may already have, its eggs just waiting for warmer weather to hatch.

And there is no sure weapon against its attack, other than finding its eggs before they hatch, scraping them off and killing them in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Agriculture science researchers at Penn State University have tested a variety of pesticides, some of which have shown promising effectiveness on adult lanternflies, and they are also studying the insect’s genetic code to help them identify what could be a natural predator to control its spread.

Some farmers are hoping chlorpyrifos, or another pesticide, could prove deadly on lanternfly eggs to stop the insects before they can cause any damage.

“Its value could be in stopping the cycle from year to year,” Ferguson said.

Advocates for a chlorpyrifos ban note that there is no peer-reviewed, published research to justify counting on chlorpyrifos in the lanternfly invasion. Ferguson said farmers are hoping that soon changes.

Sen. Paul Pinsky, one of the ban bill’s sponsors, said he is skeptical that the lanternfly threat justifies keeping chlorpyrifos on the shelf.

“I’d be open to hearing that argument,” the Prince George’s County Democrat said. “I just haven’t yet.”

The lawmakers who proposed the ban are now pushing for creation of a task force to study the economic and environmental impacts of a chlorpyrifos prohibition, though they have been battling with Republicans in the Senate over how much of a role the agriculture and golf industries should have in that research.

Del. Dana Stein, a Baltimore County Democrat who sponsored ban legislation in the House, said while lawmakers may have failed at stepping in for the Trump EPA, the watered-down legislation at least accomplishes one thing: It keeps the issue alive for another year.

sdance@baltsun.com