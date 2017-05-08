Chesapeake Bay posts second-straight C in annual report card, among highest scores in three decades

For a second-straight year, the Chesapeake Bay posted a passing grade and one of its highest-ever scores in an evaluation state environmental scientists have conducted for the past three decades.

A measure of blue crab, rockfish and anchovy populations received its highest score in a decade.

And the waters around Baltimore posted the strongest improvements of any region of the bay last year, though they still received failing grades.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science's annual evaluation shows that the bay's health is holding steady overall. The report card found the estuary is 53 percent of the way toward reaching certain ecosystem health benchmarks, considered a C grade and one percentage point higher than a year earlier.

"While this is only a slight improvement, it is encouraging to see health remaining steady despite many pressures on the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed," the scientists wrote.

The most promising indicators of bay health last year were relatively high levels of dissolved oxygen in the water and declining levels of phosphorus, both of which are meeting long-term goals.

The score for nitrogen levels in bay waters declined slightly in 2016, but scientists said they have nonetheless fallen significantly in the long term. Nitrogen and phosphorus fertilize algae blooms that block sunlight from reaching underwater grasses and create "dead zones" with little or no oxygen when they decompose.

Water clarity and aquatic grass abundance remain poor, the report found.

Around the bay, indicators showed the strongest improvement in the Patapsco and Back rivers around Baltimore and Baltimore County. Still, the rivers were graded a D+, as were the waterways of Anne Arundel County.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and its partners are working to drop 3 million oyster spat onto a reef between the Key bridge and Fort Carroll in the Patapsco River. Scientists hope the oysters will survive and filter sediment and pollutants from the river and create food and habitat for other creatures.

The report card results are on par with high scores from 2002 and 1992, both years during which drought reduced the amount of nutrients and other pollutants that flowed into bay waterways.

The environmental science institution has released the report card every year since 2006, but using the same criteria have also graded bay conditions going back to 1986.

Given largely normal precipitation across the bay watershed in 2015 and 2016, bay advocates attribute the recent score improvements to new bay-friendly policies, such as requirements that governments and developers build gardens around paved surfaces and incentives that encourage farmers to plant cover crops.

The report card follows promising results from other surveys of bay health state officials released last month. The number of female crabs in the bay, a key indicator of the species' resilience, is at its highest since at least 1990. Underwater grasses are also at their most abundant in decades.

