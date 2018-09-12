Crews blast through Bloede Dam to begin long-awaited removal

Crews blew up a section of the Bloede Dam on Tuesday, launching in earnest a process of removing the structure and restoring a section of the Patapsco River to its natural profile.

The long-awaited blast occurred around midday Tuesday. Now, the rest of the dam will be removed in chunks over the next six weeks, a $17 million project.

The project is more than a decade in the making.

Environmentalists and officials concerned with public safety around the dam wanted the Bloede destroyed because it separates important river wildlife from miles of upstream habitat, and because the dam has played a role in several drowning deaths over the years.

