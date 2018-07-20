Baltimore plans suit against oil and gas companies for their role in spurring climate change

Baltimore officials are expected to announce Friday a lawsuit against top oil and gas companies for their role in global climate change.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and city Solicitor Andre M. Davis are scheduled to discuss the complaint at an 11 a.m. news conference.

The lawsuit follows more than a dozen similar complaints filed by governments around the country — some of which judges have quickly tossed.

Just Thursday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit New York City officials filed against oil companies, echoing a 2011 Supreme Court ruling that called climate change “an undertaking for the political branches” of government.

Along with New York, governments from California to Colorado to Rhode Island have filed similar lawsuits over the past year.

Last month, before one federal judge dismissed New York’s lawsuit, another in California tossed a case filed by San Francisco and Oakland, saying it was a matter for Congress to handle.

Both rulings mirrored a 2011 Supreme Court ruling on a case in which eight states, New York City and three conservation groups sued four electricity companies and the Tennessee Valley Authority over climate change. The high court unanimously ruled that the federal Clean Air Act places emissions, and their impact on the environment, under the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

This story will be updated.

