Tech Center instructor named Carroll's Teacher of the Year

Brendan Gallagher was named Carroll County's 2016 Teacher of the Year at Tuesday night's Board of Education employee recognition ceremony.

Gallagher, a teacher in the Project Lead the Way Biomedical Science program at the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, was chosen from the field of eight who had been announced by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at March's 2016 Outstanding Teacher Awards.

He will now represent Carroll County in the Maryland Teacher of the Year Program.

"Gallagher is a leader who is recognized by his fellow teachers as a masterful teacher," Career and Tech Center Principal Bill Eckles and Supervisor Angela McCauslin said in a prepared statement from Carroll County Public Schools. "His students are routinely published in scientific journals for the research they conduct while in his program. He encourages his students to perform at a high level, but is also caring and supportive."

Gallagher has been teaching for 10 years, including the past eight in his current position, according to a news release from the school system.

Prior to starting his career in education, Gallagher supervised two microbiology laboratories at a small pharmaceutical company.

According to the news release, he felt something was missing and discovered that "he could make much more of a difference in training the next generation of scientists than working in virtual isolation in a lab." His content expertise, passion and industry experience led him to education and "the best professional decision of his life," the release states.

Since becoming a teacher, according to the news release, Gallagher has "poured his heart" into the biomedical science program and made it into a national leader in STEM education, which includes the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The program is the first fully certified and recently recertified school in the state of Maryland, as well as one of 16 Project Lead the Way high schools in the nation to achieve model school status.

More than 91 percent of Gallagher's students have received transcripted college credit upon completion of the program over the past eight years, according to the release. He and his students have also produced more than 42 publications and have been able to launch research projects determining the biodiversity of genes within American chestnut trees, as well as monitoring microbial populations in local streams.

Last year, Gallagher was one of 18 teachers in the United States selected to participate in the 2014-15 National History Day Teacher Institute, through which he traveled to Europe to research and develop classroom lessons chronicling the medical advancements and sacrifices of American servicemen during World War II.

Most recently, his work with the American Battle Monuments Commission and the biomedical sciences program received recognition leading to a presentation to Congress.

Gallagher earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Towson University in 2003. He received his Master of Science in microbiology in 2006 from James Madison University in Virginia.

Gallagher is a member of several professional associations, including the James Madison University Graduate Program External Review Board, the American Society of Microbiology and the Carroll County Education Association.

Gallagher is also involved in numerous staff development and leadership activities, including serving as a mentor teacher, a Maryland State Department of Education Project Lead the Way (PLTW) trainer, a PLTW professional development coach, a PLTW exam writing team/trainer and a PLTW master teacher. In addition, he serves as a member of the Career and Technology Center's School Improvement Team, and he has chaired the Professional Development Committee, the Community Marketing Committee and the Technology Committee, according to the release.

