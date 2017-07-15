With opioid antidote now required in all schools, more personnel will be trained

After a year of having an opioid antidote in middle and high schools in Carroll County, a new state law requires that the medicine be available at the elementary school level, too.

The Start Talking Maryland Act, which lays out now-required opioid education at least once at all schooling levels, also requires all schools to carry naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote.

Filipa Gomes, supervisor of Health Services for Carroll County Public Schools, said in addition to the extra naloxone, Carroll County Public Schools staff are training more people how to administer the antidote.

Gomes said in the time naloxone has been in Carroll County schools, they haven't had to use it. But it's still important to have the antidote on hand, she said, especially "given what's happening in the entire country."

In the first six months of 2017, Carroll County saw 253 nonfatal overdoses from drugs or alcohol, according to information from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. There were 135 nonfatal overdoses from heroin in that time period. Carroll law enforcement and health officials have said that the availability and use of naloxone has probably helped in keeping many of those nonfatal overdoses from becoming fatal overdoses.

There is not much concern about the elementary school-age group of students overdosing on heroin or prescription opioids, Gomes said, but school officials also have to consider adults who may be in their building for an event, for example.

"It's just better to be prepared," Gomes said. "It doesn't hurt to have it available in the elementary schools."

The naloxone supply the schools have on hand eventually expires. And because it isn't being used there, Cathy Baker, a deputy director with the Carroll County Health Department, said a rotation system is being considered.

There's been discussion about keeping the naloxone in the schools for a certain amount of time, and as the supply approaches expiration, getting it into the rotation with law enforcement where it will be quickly used, she said. While this hasn't yet been implemented, Baker said that scenario is a likely solution to prevent wasting the antidote.

At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, Gomes told the school board that CCPS gets the naloxone kits from the Health Department at a cost of about $75. If the school system cannot get kits from the Health Department, the cost would skyrocket to about $3,200, she said.

Currently, school nurses are trained to use naloxone in the instance of an overdose on CCPS property. Each school also has trained personnel who can cover for the nurse while he or she is at lunch or otherwise unavailable.

There was talk when the antidote first made its way into the schools of having athletic trainers learn how to use naloxone, though that didn't happen in the first year. This year, however, athletic trainers at the seven county high schools will all be trained in how to administer naloxone, Gomes said.

Also, principals and assistant principals will be trained in how to use the overdose antidote.

"As a backup plan we'll include administration," Gomes said.

