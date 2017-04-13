Commissioners vote to move CCPS, sheriff to former North Carroll High

Despite pushback from the Board of Education the night before, county commissioners voted Thursday to put money aside in Fiscal Year 2018 to move Carroll County Public Schools Central Office and some of the sheriff's office to the former North Carroll High School building in Hampstead.

The Board of County Commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, in opposition, to put $6 million aside in FY18 for the move, and another $6 million in FY19 — this vote passed unanimously — to expand the state's attorney's office and sheriff's office into the Winchester Building, current home of CCPS central office.

"We're going to have to build a new building if we don't utilize North Carroll," Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said before the vote. "I am not going to build a new building … when we've got empty buildings around. It does not make any sense to me.

North Carroll, along with Charles Carroll Elementary and New Windsor Middle schools, were shut down at the end of the 2015-16 school year.

Commissioners Doug Howard, R-District 5, and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, whose district includes the North Carroll school building, presented a concept at the beginning of March that would move Carroll County Public Schools' Central Office, a portion of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and a child care business to the North Carroll High School building off Md. 482 in Hampstead.

Commissioners began discussing the move to North Carroll earlier this week, and the Board of Education pushed back against the plan to move its office at its Wednesday night board meeting.

School board President Devon Rothschild went as far as saying CCPS is "prepared to fight on this issue." Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said Wednesday he had "some concerns" over the plan. His main issue, Guthrie said at the meeting, was the fact the building is not centrally located, something many of the BOE members echoed.

"We are [the] Central Office," Guthrie said. "I believe we should be located centrally."

