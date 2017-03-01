Bomb threat called into Westminster High School, students evacuated

Westminster High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat, Carroll County Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Bowers confirmed.

The threat came in around 12:40 p.m., the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office was on scene.

Bowers did not provide any more details about the incident.

CCPS spokeswoman Carey Gaddis did not have information on whether the threat came electronically or over the phone. Gaddis also could not confirm whether the threat was related to the student-created demonstration today.

This story will be updated.

