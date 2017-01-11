Anne Arundel police charge teen with sending threatening school tweet

Police charged an Arundel High School student with a juvenile citation for disrupting school by posting a threatening social media message.

School staff notified police Monday about the Twitter post that referenced "Kool Kids Klan" and "an attack," according to a police statement.

Detectives identified the person who created and tweeted from the account. She admitted to officers she sent the threatening tweet.

Superintendent George Arlotto released a statement praising officers and county leaders for supporting school staff through the ordeal.

"The anonymity of the internet provides a murky and complex disguise for many who want to threaten the safety and security of our communities," he said. "Our partners in the Police Department and county government peeled back that disguise quickly in this case, in the process reassuring parents, students, and staff that our schools are safe places in which to educate our children."

Police have said the tweet is likely a reaction to a racist petition that boasted about white supremacy that circulated the high school Friday.

Two students signed a "Kool Kids Klan" petition, which used a racist word to describe black people and referred to degrading stereotypes.

Police consulted with the county State's Attorney's Office and determined no crime was committed in circulating the petition.

School staff disciplined those they found to be involved, school spokesman Bob Mosier said.