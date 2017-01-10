Police to send officers to Arundel, Annapolis high schools after online threat

Anne Arundel County police will station extra officers at two county schools for dismissal Tuesday after a tweet from an account called "kkkforeal" threatened Annapolis High School.

The account, now suspended, tweeted at the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Twitter account Monday night that it was "blowing up Annapolis High school tomorrow." It also wrote an inflammatory message that "black (expletive) better run!!"

Lt. Ryan Frashure, police spokesman, said the early morning tweet was "obviously a copy cat" of a similar threat made against Arundel High on Monday.

In that tweet, an online account referencing the "Kool Kids Klan" threatened "an attack" at the school, prompting a police investigation. The police department will be placing additional officers at Arundel High School and Annapolis High School when classes are dismissed for the day, according to Frashure.

He added that interviews with students suggest the threats are likely intended to mock an incident last week in which a petition circulated at Arundel High School asked students to join the "Kool Kids Klan." The petition also used a racist word to describe black people. Two students were disciplined.

He said officers investigating the incidents spoke with students who said they believe the offenders are doing it because "they think it's funny" and "because they're seeing it in the media."

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the two threats are most likely not serious.

Mosier said Annapolis High School will continue with normal school hours and that a letter will be sent home to parents to address the incident. School resource police officers are normally stationed at the school.

He said there was no evidence to link the threats at Annapolis and Arundel or the petition, but said school officials are working with police.

"When you have an incident like (with) Arundel (High School), it's not unusual to see spinoffs," Mosier said. "What happens is, all to often, the reaction to something like that is a threat."

Reporter's Note: This story was amended to reflect that the police department will be sending additional officers to two county public schools as a result of the online threats.