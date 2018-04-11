Concerns over liberal bias and student walkouts at forefront of Carroll school board meeting

Nearly a dozen people — including Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, who was sitting as an ex officio nonvoting member Wednesday — took to the lectern one after another during public comment at the school board meeting to speak out against last month’s nationwide school walkout and a concern over liberal bias in the school system.

Many in the group wore matching white T-shirts that read “Political bias in classrooms” with a red circle around it and a line through the text.

“Political correctness divides us,” said Ron Nicholls, of Woodbine.

Nicholls said he believed last month’s walkout was a political agenda against to circumvent the Second Amendment. He said the schools and administration are forced to push agendas, and that teachers feel compelled to pressure students to implement political correctness.

“These political agendas confuse our children,” he said, later adding, “It’s illegal, it’s immoral and it’s tearing our nation apart.”

About 80 students at Century High School walked out of class Wednesday morning in solidarity with the National School Walkout recognizing those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida February 14. About 80 students at Century High School walked out of class Wednesday morning in solidarity with the National School Walkout recognizing those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida February 14. SEE MORE VIDEOS

The comments came on the heels of an announcement from Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie that said students would not be allowed to participate in any sort of march on April 20 — the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Guthrie did allow students to participate in a modified walkout on March 14, a day where students walked out across the country. In Carroll, students were allowed to participate in an event that last 17 minutes — one minute for each of the 17 victims in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. They were allowed to leave class and go to a designated space inside the school, like the gym, for a demonstration that was in remembrance of those who died.

Guthrie said things have gotten very political since the walkouts on March 14.

“They will be detrimental to the learning environment,” Guthrie said of what is being discussed for the April 20 walkouts. “We have moved so far away from what I believe took place on March 14.”

Kathy Fuller, of Sykesville, who is running for a commissioner seat in District 5, said that while CCPS says it doesn’t allow politics in the classroom, students are subjected to liberal politics, and CCPS tries to quell traditional, conservative values.

Schools have unity days, days for LGBTQ+ students and there have been discussions around bathrooms for students who are transgender, she said. She also said she doubted the schools would allow support clubs for students who are straight, like they do for students in the LGBTQ+ community.

“When our kids stand up for traditional conservative beliefs, they’re treated as mean,” she said.

And, Fuller added, the biggest bullies are the teachers and administration who intimidate students.

“Liberal teachers should get out of the indoctrination business,” she said.

While many spoke on the same theme, a few individuals also spoke in opposition of the viewpoints of the group.

Kelley McDonough, of Westminster, said she was speaking as a parent and citizen, though she is also the vice president of the Carroll County Education Association, the county teachers union.

McDonough said she’s worked in five different schools in the county and said her experience has been completely different. She said she had never been in a school building where politics were being discussed like that in the classroom.

McDonough also said she has a son in the school system, and he also has not had the experience of teachers forcing political beliefs on students.

“It’s never something that he comes home and discusses with me,” she said.

In her own building, she said, they were told not to discuss the walkouts with students or give their opinion on the matter.

CCEA President Teresa McCulloh also spoke on the subject.

“For the record, CCEA advises all educators to not participate in any walkouts. It’s simple. We are not to engage in any political activities in the classroom.”

Editor’s note: A word on the shirts several speakers wore to the meeting was incorrect in a previous version of this article. A previous version also mis-paraphrased a statement by speaker Ron Nicholls. It has been updated to reflect accurate information.

CAPTION Demolition begins on former Charles Carroll Elementary School. (Emily Chappell l Carroll County Times) Demolition begins on former Charles Carroll Elementary School. (Emily Chappell l Carroll County Times) CAPTION Demolition begins on former Charles Carroll Elementary School. (Emily Chappell l Carroll County Times) Demolition begins on former Charles Carroll Elementary School. (Emily Chappell l Carroll County Times) CAPTION More than 100 special needs students participated in the 29th annual Tournament of Champions. More than 100 special needs students participated in the 29th annual Tournament of Champions. CAPTION Sights and sounds from the 11th annual PEEPshow at the Carroll County Arts Council in Westminster. Sights and sounds from the 11th annual PEEPshow at the Carroll County Arts Council in Westminster. CAPTION The Westminster Community Cross Walk brought members of several area churches together to carry a wooden cross through Westminster on Good Friday March 30, 2018. The Westminster Community Cross Walk brought members of several area churches together to carry a wooden cross through Westminster on Good Friday March 30, 2018. CAPTION Maryn Schreyer from Manchester talks about her first Opening Day experience. Maryn Schreyer from Manchester talks about her first Opening Day experience.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/EmilyChappell13