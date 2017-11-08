Baltimore County school leaders Verletta White, Dallas Dance were paid by tech industry group

For four years, interim Baltimore County school superintendent Verletta White worked as a consultant for a company that promotes education technology firms without disclosing the payments to the school system or the public, an investigation by The Baltimore Sun has found.

White repeatedly filed required county disclosure forms stating she earned no outside income while working as the school system’s chief academic officer, the position she held from 2013 until being named interim superintendent this year.

Her predecessor as superintendent, Dallas Dance, also failed to disclose income the same company says it paid him in 2014 and 2015, county records show. Dance declared receiving income as an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond, but did not mention payments for consulting work with the Chicago-based Education Research & Development Institute in 2014 or 2015.

Dance did report receiving income from the company in 2016 in a form he filed in April of this year -- two weeks after he told the county school board he was quitting as superintendent. The form did not say how much he was paid.

ERDI, as the company is known, represents more than 100 education technology firms that vie to win multi-million-dollar contracts from school systems across the country. ERDI pays school superintendents and other top administrators to advise the tech companies on how to improve their products, an arrangement that has drawn criticism from some ethics and education experts. The tech companies and education leaders meet during twice-yearly conferences at various cities.

The Baltimore County school system awarded no-bid contracts to several ERDI client companies, including Discovery Education, DreamBox Learning and Curriculum Associates, as Dance and White were paid by ERDI.

In an interview Tuesday with The Sun, White said she did not report to the school system’s ethics panel the approximately $3,000 a year she has been paid by ERDI since 2013 because she did not think consulting fees qualified as the type of “earned income” that must be listed on her annual financial disclosure statement. She noted that she did report the income on her tax returns.

“I will make that correction on future statements,” White said. “I didn’t think of a consulting fee as earned income. I should have. That was an error on my part.”

Neither Dance nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment for this article.

The financial disclosure forms, due each year on May 1, require school officials to affirm “under penalty of perjury” that the information contained in them is accurate. The school system's ethics panel has ruled previously that officials violate the ethics code when they fail to report such income.

School board chair Edward Gilliss said Tuesday he would leave it to White “to decide on what is supposed to be reported.” He said it would be up to the school system’s ethics panel, which reports to the board, to look at the filings.

Gilliss said that given new information related to Dance’s outside work with ERDI, the board would “have the opportunity to discuss whether something else will be done.”

The system’s ethics code prohibits officials from holding jobs with companies that have contracts or are negotiating for work with the system. It also states that school officials may not “hold any other employment relationship that would impair the impartiality or independence of judgment of the school official.”

White said she had not sought an ethics panel opinion about her ERDI job. The ethics panel can permit outside work if the employment “does not create a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest or the financial interest is disclosed.”

Dance left his position as superintendent on June 30, with three years remaining on his $287,000-a year contract, saying the job was wearing on him. When he resigned, The Sun later reported, he was under investigation by the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office for his relationship with SUPES Academy, a company that had a contract with the school system.

The investigation is ongoing, according to sources.

The Sun reported last month that Dance while serving as superintendent traveled extensively to conferences across the country, including some sponsored by ERDI and one of its clients Discovery Education. Dance spent more than a third of the school days in 2016 traveling to out-of-state conferences and billed the school system tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to cover travel expenses associated with some of them, The Sun found.

For ERDI conferences, the company covers the travel, lodging and other expenses incurred by participating superintendents, in addition to paying them as consultants.

In an interview with The Sun, White said she has attended ERDI conferences since 2013 at the recommendation of Dance, who was her supervisor. ERDI paid her $500 for each of the approximately three panel sessions she participated in at two conferences a year, or $3,000 per year, she estimated.

White added that she used vacation time to attend the conferences and said she is not working for ERDI this year to concentrate on her current job.

“It wasn’t a secret,” she said of her ERDI work, adding that she believes what she learned while working for ERDI was beneficial to the school system.

White said that when she negotiated her current contract with the board, she agreed to donate any outside income to a nonprofit foundation that raises money for county schools.

Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, a professional organization, said the group advises superintendents to be careful about the potential for conflicts of interest or the appearance of impropriety.

“The question is how do you walk that fine line where you don’t find yourself compromised in awarding a contract,” he said. “You are walking through a mine field and you don’t want to step on a mine.”

He said superintendents are somewhat caught in a bind. While they have to be mindful of appearances, they need information about the products they are buying. “The digital age has required districts to leap into it. They have to find out what works. They have to delve into the products and find the solutions,” Domenech said.

Records show Dance sat on ERDI panels that specifically offered advice to companies that had contracts with the county and were eligible for contract expansions, including Dreambox Learning and Curriculum Associates.

White said she took pains to avoid serving on such panels.

“Whenever I sat on a panel I would make sure that they did not have a contract [with Baltimore County,]” she said. “I would try to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”