Swastika graffiti found at Howard County high school

A Howard County high school was vandalized with “hateful and sickening” graffiti overnight, district officials said Thursday.

County police are investigating the graffiti that was found scrawled on the Glenelg High School parking lot, superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement.

“Make no mistake, this is a hate crime against so many of our communities and goes completely against the values we share as a community,” he said. “It is completely unacceptable and actions of this nature will not be tolerated in Howard County.”

Custodians were using a water tank from the Howard County sheriff’s office to remove a swastika in the parking lot Thursday morning. An official in the school’s main office declined to comment further on the graffiti, noting that officials would hold a news conference about the incident noon today.

Martirano said the district will be providing support for students and staff who were “troubled upon arriving at school this morning.”

“I ask all of Howard County today to join me in an effort to help our community heal,” Martirano said. “Be assured that individuals responsible for these acts will be held accountable.”

