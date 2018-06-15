Letters reveal Baltimore County school board members' attempts to block White's appointment as superintendent

One week after the Baltimore County school board voted to give interim superintendent Verletta White a four-year contract, two dissenting members rebelled.

Ann Miller and Kathleen Causey, in an unusual move, wrote letters to Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon in late April, pleading with her to reject the decision of the board majority. In Maryland, the state superintendent must approve the local superintendents.

The Baltimore Sun obtained the letters through a Public Information Act request.

“I implore you to deny the appointment of Verletta White as the permanent superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools,” Miller wrote. “This is not a request I take lightly as a member of the board.”

Miller said the board had engaged in a “faulty process” that didn’t include a national search for a new leader.

Causey, in her letter, said she was writing as an individual board member, but also “as a parent of a student in Baltimore County Public Schools.”

“The Board of Education did not perform the due diligence nor proper process required for one of the most important decisions entrusted to us,” Causey wrote in a four-page letter.

Causey argued that not only was the selection process flawed, but the board also is in the midst of a major transition. She pointed out that a new board of eight elected and four appointed members would be in place after the current board members’ terms end in December.

Miller and Causey also pointed out that White violated ethics rules by failing to disclose a consulting job with a company that represents education technology firms. Miller and Causey also noted that an independent audit of how the district awards contracts had not yet been completed.

White was named to her first term as interim superintendent last year following the indictment of then-Superintendent Dallas Dance on charges of perjury for allegedly failing to disclose nearly $147,000 he earned from consulting jobs. Dance would later plead guilty to the charges and is currently serving a six-month sentence in a Virginia jail.

Rarely in recent memory has a state superintendent blocked an appointment, unless the candidate did not satisfy the legal requirements, including the number of years of teaching and the number of academic credits obtained.

But Salmon did in this case, informing the board in a letter dated April 27 that she was declining the appointment.

Though Salmon cited some of the same reasons as Miller and Causey in their letters, a spokesman for Salmon, Bill Reinhard, said they “had no bearing on her decision.”

The county school board later resubmitted White’s name for consideration, which Salmon again did not approve.

White was then appointed to another one-year term as interim superintendent beginning in July. The next school board will tasked with naming the next permanent superintendent in 2019, and White will be eligible to apply for the job.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie