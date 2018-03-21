Maryland schools and snow days: what is left?

With Wednesday’s snowfall, many Baltimore-area school systems are at the end of their allotted snow days for the 2017-2018 school year.

School district officials are left to decide which days off to take back from students while many families are preparing to travel for spring break.

Baltimore City is scrambling to figure out which remaining vacation day to take back after the state school board voted Tuesday against giving the city a waiver for the mandated 180-day school year.

Across the state, districts have needed to give up vacation days during the school year to comply with Gov. Larry Hogan's mandate that school must start after Labor Day and end by June 15.

“The vast majority of Marylanders support the governor's return to a common sense calendar by starting school after Labor Day,” said his spokeswoman, Amelia Chasse, in a statement.

She said the districts could have found flexibility in their calendars by eliminating days off for teacher union events and parent-teacher conferences. The governor has no role in the waiver process, she noted. Such decisions fall solely to the state school board.

In Harford County, PTA President Sandra Monaco said parents are unhappy about the possibility for a shortened spring break. The district would begin the break one day later if schools closed Thursday. Many families, however, already planned vacations or college visits.

“If we start taking a day away from spring break, I do not expect there to be a high attendance rate,” Monaco said.

Here’s where each county stands with its snow days:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

The Anne Arundel school system has used the three days built into the calendar for closures due to inclement weather. In a statement, district officials said if schools are canceled again, they would seek a waiver from the state to open schools on April 2, the Monday after Easter.

BALTIMORE CITY

Baltimore City school officials must decide which remaining vacation day to take away from students and teachers this year, or risk violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate defining the beginning and end of the school year.

As snow and sleet fell outside their meeting room window, the Maryland State School Board voted Tuesday against allowing the city to have one fewer school day than the 180 required by law.

Some board members chastised the city for not planning ahead and building fewer vacation days into its calendar. Across the state, school systems have needed to give up some vacation days during the school year to comply with the Hogan rule saying school must start after Labor Day and end by June 15. While Baltimore hasn’t seen any major snowstorms this winter, schools have closed for a nor’easter, frigid cold, ice and several inches of snow. That has forced most area school systems to add days back to ensure they meet the 180-day requirement.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

Baltimore County has used its five built-in days and officials have not yet decided how to make up the time.

“We’re going to wait to see what happens the rest of the week, but ultimately we’re behind in instruction hours by an hour-and-a-half,” said Mychael Dickerson, chief of staff to interim Superintendent Verletta White. “We’re not going to make any decisions until we see what happens [Thursday] and the rest of the week.”

CARROLL COUNTY

Carroll County used its sixth snow day Wednesday — the final inclement weather day built into the calendar.

Should CCPS have to cancel another day of classes because of the weather, it gets more complicated for teachers. Students would finish Friday, June 15, but teachers would have a professional day on Monday, June 18.

Two additional weather days would put the 180th day for students on Monday, June 18, which would trigger the county’s request for a waiver from the Maryland State Department of Education.

HARFORD COUNTY

Harford used its sixth snow day on Wednesday, and the last day of school is set to be June 15 as a result. If schools close Thursday, the district will shorten spring break — opening schools on Wednesday, March 28, which was set aside for a seventh day.

HOWARD COUNTY

The Howard County Public School System will petition the Maryland State Department of Education for a waiver after closing for its sixth snow day of the year on Wednesday. The calendar designated just five make-up days for inclement weather.

The school system had adjusted its calendar to make up for the previous five inclement weather closings, keeping school in session from April 4 to 6, dismissing three hours early on Friday, May 18 and Friday, June 15. Tuesday, June 12 will also be a full day for students, according to the school system’s website.