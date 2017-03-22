Baltimore County school board members: Inequality persists but progress has been made

Members of the Baltimore County school board acknowledged that racial inequality persists in their schools and reaffirmed Tuesday night their ongoing work to make their schools diverse.

"This county is still segregated, but we have done a very good, diligent job of addressing race and saying words like 'inequality,'" said Marisol Johnson, the vice chair of the board.

Member Kathleen Causey urged the board to consider more broadly ways to address the inequality as part of a 10-year strategic plan. The members discussed segregation in the schools during their first meeting after a Baltimore Sun article Sunday examined a redistricting process that fell short of diversifying Catonsville-area schools.

In a series that began this week called "Bridging the Divide," The Sun is examining how Maryland schools are becoming more segregated even as the state population is diversifying. Maryland was the third-most-segregated state in the nation for black students in 2014, the Civil Rights Project at the University of California at Los Angeles reported last year.

Baltimore County schools Superintendent Dallas Dance said in the story Sunday that board members would have fired him if he had tried to force integration. He believed in diversifying the schools, but the work had to come from the parents and community.

A look inside Johnnycake Elementary, Hillcrest Elementary and Westowne Elementary. These schools were among the 11 involved in a redistricting process in the fall of 2015. Read the series: Bridging the Divide - the struggle to move past segragated schools (Lloyd Fox) (Lloyd Fox)

On Tuesday night, one board member said Dance's job wouldn't have been at risk.

"He might have discovered that there are board members who experience that sort of integration in their own public school experience, like me, and would want to engage," Causey said.

The superintendent, however, has made strides in breaking down racial divides, Johnson said.

"To say that Dr. Dance does not address segregation, race, inequities, education gaps is completely false," she said. "I thank the superintendent. ... The disrespect that this black superintendent sees and I hear is astounding."

A third board member, David Uhlfelder, publicly praised the reporting, but said he was reserving full judgment until he read the rest of the series.

The four-part series continues through this week. Read it here.

