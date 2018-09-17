Does Maryland really have the highest rate of chronically absent students in the U.S.?

A new report ranks Maryland as having the highest rate of student chronic absence in the nation.

But is it right? Could 29 percent of students in Maryland have missed 10 percent of school days, as Attendance Works reported? The national rate is 15.5 percent.

The report is based on 2015-2016 data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, which collected chronic absentee numbers from individual school districts, not the state.

One figure that stood out was in Prince George’s County, where the report showed that 81.7 percent of students were chronically absent.

Attendance Works’ own associate director for policy, Sue Fothergill, has a hard time believing that percentage.

“I think the Prince George’s County data is wrong,” said Fothergill, who once worked for the Family League of Baltimore as the director of attendance.

Consider that in Baltimore City, 37 percent of students were chronically absent in the 2016-2017 school year. And the latest state statistics say only 22 percent of Prince George’s students were chronically absent. Prince George’s County schools officials could not immediately provide their chronic absentee data from 2015-16.

Attendance Works, a nonprofit that works to reduce chronic absence across the nation, will check the data and update the report if necessary, Fothergill said.

Because Prince George’s County is one of the largest school systems in the state, an incorrect report of its chronic absences could change the overall state number.

For the 2016-2017 school year, the Maryland Department of Education reported the state’s chronic absence rate at 18 percent

The rate is critical to schools and school systems because beginning this year, chronic absences will be used to judge a school’s success. The state is expected to release a five-star ranking of schools in December based on a number of factors, including test scores. Chronic absenteeism rates will be worth 15 points out of 100 points in determining a school’s rank.

