Two Maryland students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, a prestigious award given to only 161 high school seniors in the nation each year based on their accomplishments.

Matthew H. Kleiser of Timonium, who attends Boys' Latin School in Baltimore, and Tingyu Li of Ellicott City, a Centennial High School senior, were named scholars.

Students are chosen based on their SAT and ACT test scores, as well as their academic work, community service, leadership and artistic ability.