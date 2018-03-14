Baltimore region schools will participate in Wednesday's national school walkout

Thousands of students in the Baltimore region are planning to walk out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday to honor the 17 lives lost one month ago in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The Parkland students galvanized support for the “#Enough National School Walkout,” the latest stand against gun violence in a movement that has centered around the voices of young people.

Dozens of schools in the area — including Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Franklin High School, and Hampstead Hill Academy — have signed up to participate.

The national event comes one week after hundreds of Baltimore students left school to march to City Hall, calling for an end to gun violence in schools and on the city’s streets.

The Baltimore school district has been largely supportive of the student-led efforts. Schools CEO Sonja Santelises said at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that the city’s students, many of whom have been personally impacted by gun violence, have important messages to add to the national conversation. The district says it won’t discipline students who peacefully rally, though officials are encouraging schools to create a designated space within their buildings for student protests, citing safety concerns.

“The concept of peaceful protest is ingrained in our country’s history and our rights as citizens,” Santelises said.

Baltimore County Public Schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson also said there will not be consequences for students who participate. Students at about nine county schools are expected to take part in the walkout, said Josie Shaffer, a student representative on the Baltimore County school board.

“A lot of students are rising up because they want to feel safe in their schools and they have a right to,” she said.

Other school districts in the Baltimore region are less supportive. The Harford County Public Schools administration has been adamant that students cannot participate in Wednesday’s walkout, and those who do will face disciplinary action.

The ACLU of Maryland sent a letter this week to the Harford school system, warning administrators that they can not punish students more harshly for taking part a “politically motivated” event.

In Anne Arundel County, the news media and parents without other business on school property will be asked to leave student walkouts and events planned by schools as alternatives, county schools spokesman Bob Mosier said Tuesday.

In Montgomery County, students at Montgomery Blair High in Silver Spring got started early. CBS Baltimore reported students at Blair walked from their school around 8 a.m., planning to board a local metro line to travel to D.C. and continue their protest in White Marsh.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Liz Bowie, Rachael Pacella and David Anderson contributed to this report.

