2 dozen Montgomery County students attacked by bees on walk to school

About 30 Quince Orchard High School students were strung by a swarm of bees on their way to school Thursday morning, said a Montgomery County schools official.
Spokesman Derek Turner said a swarm of bees was riled up across the street from the high school, on a path many students take during their walks to school.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue personnel responded around 8 a.m. to monitor students and provide any treatment necessary in the case of an allergic reaction, Turner said.
Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, wrote on Twitter that one patient was transported to a hospital and others were evaluated at the scene. All injuries were not life threatening, Piringer wrote.