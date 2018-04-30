Loyola Blakefield closes school in response to 'threatening posts on social media'

Loyola Blakefield closed Monday after the administration was alerted to “threatening posts on social media,” school officials said.

The Catholic boys’ school in Towson is working with Baltimore County police to “assess the source and validity” of the posts, school spokesman Robert Robinson said. The closure was announced before the normal start of the school day.

“The closing provides room for the investigation to occur, while ensuring the safety of our school community,” Robinson said in a statement. “In order to avoid hindering their investigation, no additional details are available at this time. As in all cases, the safety of the members of our community remains the number one priority.”

In the weeks after the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, local school systems saw an uptick in unfounded threats. Many of these unsubstantiated threats were made on social media.

Loyola Blakefield officials also closed the school in December, after threatening graffiti involving a racial slur was found in a bathroom stall.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman