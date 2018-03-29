16-year-old victim of Great Mills High School shooting to be honored in prayer service

Jaelynn Willey and her friends recently went shopping for the dresses they planned to wear to their first prom.

Jaelynn, a Great Mills High School student who loved swimming and her siblings, was “a vibrant, beautiful and sweet teenager who was evolving into a beautiful young lady,” according to the 16-year-old girl’s obituary.

Family and friends plan to gather for a prayer service Thursday afternoon to honor Jaelynn’s life, which was cut short last week after a fellow student entered Great Mills with a gun just before the first bell.

The St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins shot Jaelynn once in the head with his father’s Glock 9-millimeter pistol. The bullet also struck a 14-year-old boy in the leg.

Rollins was then confronted by a school resource officer. The two fired their weapons simultaneously, with Rollins fatally shooting himself in the head and the officer shooting Rollins in the hand.

Jaelynn died days later, after she was taken off life support. The sheriff’s office said she and Rollins had “a prior relationship which recently ended.”

Jaelynn’s obituary makes no mention of the violence that ended her life. Rather, her family focuses on Jaelynn’s skills as a baker — she “made the best chocolate chip cookies ever” — and her love of the water.

She recently set a club swim team record in the 100-meter fly, and she earned her life guard license last year. The tenth-grader was an honor roll student who loved caring for younger children and her two cats, Twilight and Starlight.



Jaelynn was the second oldest of nine children, and treasured vacations to the beach with her family, her obituary reads.



“She liked taking walks with her family, especially any time she could spend with her siblings,” it says. “She was very close to them and was a loving sister.”

More than 100 Great Mills students, alumni and teachers poured into Washington over the weekend, promising to be Jaelynn’s voice at the massive anti-gun violence demonstration, March for Our Lives. Many held signs depicting a silhouette of the girl’s face, drawn above the word, “Enough.”



Jaelynn’s family will hold visitation at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Three Notch Road from 2 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3 p.m.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m., and interment will be private.



“She will be missed by many,” her obituary reads, “those who knew and loved her and those who have come to know and love her.”

